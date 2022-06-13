South Korea Launches Round-Trip Airfare Giveaway Sweepstakes
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti June 13, 2022
Now that the U.S. will be dropping its COVID-19 testing requirements for re-entry, plenty of travelers will want to jump at the chance for a long-awaited trip overseas. But, with record-setting inflation rates and insanely fuel prices leading to soaring airfare costs, Americans’ plans for their first post-pandemic summer travel are becoming increasingly expensive.
That said, who wouldn’t like the opportunity right now to win round-trip international airfare? Say, perhaps, for a visit to South Korea, where they can experience all the richness of the premier Asian destination and the vast diversity of its tourism offerings?
The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has just launched an innovative, AI-driven digital campaign, featuring a sweepstakes giveaway that will award eight prize-winners round-trip airfare to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (ICN). Flights will be aboard Asiana Airlines, available from one of the carrier’s gateway airports in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle.
KTO’s new promotional campaign launches today across digital channels, using banners, social and pre-roll marketing tactics to grow the destination’s brand awareness and draw attention from new markets, while also positioning South Korea as top-of-mind for repeat travelers. Campaign creative content highlights the unique experiences and distinctive cultural attributes that visitors are sure to encounter during their time in the multi-faceted country.
Utilizing AI technology and machine learning, the new campaign will hyper-target would-be travelers by presenting them with tailored content, based on their interests. Initially basing content on the user’s location, the microsite will adaptively readjust and retarget the imagery and information displayed, based on their demonstrated interests and browsing patterns.
Starting today, contestants can visit KTO’s microsite to complete their registration form to be entered in a series of drawings, which will occur every two weeks for over a 16-week period, ending September 30. The eight prize-winners will need to take their trips between August 15, 2022, and April 30, 2023, with a blackout period that applies during the holiday travel period.
Since announcing South Korea’s reopening to international travelers on April 1, we have been encouraged by strong bookings trending towards pre-pandemic levels,” said Jaesok Park, executive director at KTO New York. “We know that there is tremendous interest in visiting our destination, and using AI technology to build awareness—while giving eight lucky travelers a chance to win a trip to experience the destination—will further increase travel to South Korea.”
For more information, visit koreatravelbeginsagain.com/sweepstakes.
