Spain Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 07, 2021
Spain reopened to vaccinated travelers from around the world, including the United States, on Monday.
"Spain is a safe destination and we are in a position to soon recover our world tourism leadership," Carolina Darias, Spain's Minister of Health said in a statement. "The excellent vaccination data place us closer every day to the return to normality."
In an update published Monday, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Spain and Andorra confirmed that vaccinated U.S. citizens will need a QR code generated through the Spain Travel Health portal, which can be obtained through the website or by downloading the SpTH app. Visitors who complete the form will also require a vaccination certificate proving that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a European Medicines Agency- (EMA) or World Health Organization- (WHO) approved vaccine more than 14 days prior to departure. These include all vaccines approved in the U.S.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated individuals will need to show proof of recovery from COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result in order to gain entry.
Currently, minor children are allowed to enter Spain with their vaccinated parents. However, children age six and up need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to arrival or a medical certificate documenting recovery from COVID-19. The latter "corresponds to a test no more than 90 days after the date of the first positive NAAT test result, no earlier than the 11th day following the date of that positive test result, and 3 months after serological test result."
The expanded opening means that visitors can expect more flight options as well as improved access to hotels, restaurants, beaches, landmarks, museums and other attractions this summer. American Airlines is already offering daily flights from Miami to Barcelona and from Dallas to Madrid. Starting June 17, American will introduce daily service to Madrid from Miami and New York City (JFK).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Americans to get fully vaccinated before traveling internationally amid the pandemic and to continue to "follow all recommendations and requirements at your destination, including mask-wearing and social distancing." The agency also encourages vaccinated individuals to get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after they return home from Spain and to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, isolating and getting tested if any develop.
As of June 7, Spain has reported nearly 3.7 million COVID-19 cases, including 80,196 deaths.
For the latest updates on entry and exit requirements for travel to Spain, visit the Spain Travel Health portal.
For more information on Spain
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS