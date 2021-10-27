Spotlight on Georgia: A Lesser-Known Gem
Nestled along the eastern coast of the Black Sea is a country called Georgia, rich in culture and ripe for a tourist boom.
The country offers a rich ancient history that is often overshadowed by current politics and its former status as a Soviet state. Despite this and other invasions by historical forces, it’s retained its unique heritage and offers travelers a less touristy version of a historically crucial part of the world, where the east meets the west.
The Culture
Georgia, once known as the kingdoms of Iberia and Colchia, was one of the first regions of the world to adopt Christianity in the 300s AD, during the reign of Constantine the Great. It’s language and writing system was developed for the sole purpose of translating the Bible into Georgian, and its language is one of only 14 completely unique alphabets in the world. Churches can be found everywhere you go in Georgia, dating almost as early back as the adoption of Christianity.
Furthermore, it’s one of the oldest continuously inhabited regions of the world, offering archaeological finds that rival what were previously known as the world’s oldest communities.
That’s also why Georgia offers an incredibly unique and important wine-making heritage, one that dates back 8,000 years! Georgian wine is fermented using the Qvevri method, in which the wine is placed in clay jars and is then buried. The most popular Georgian wine is an amber-colored white wine. Another UNESCO-designated part of Georgian heritage is Georgian polyphonic singing and traditional dancing.
The Destinations
Tbilisi is the capital of Georgia and offers a great introduction into the country’s history, culture and natural attractions. Inhabited since the 5th century AD, the city offers plenty of historic sites like Narikala Fortress, the old quarter with its historic hot springs, the Sameba Cathedral and other more modern historic sites. Surrounded by mountains, this city is also a great place to enjoy hikes and other outdoor activities.
Less than 15 miles away from the capital is Mtskheta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been inhabited since 1000 BC. Once the capital city of Iberia, one of present-day Georgia’s ancient kingdoms, it’s recognized as an important trade city, where artifacts of Greek, Aramaic and other origins have been unearthed. Today, it’s a welcome refuge for history and culture lovers, who can enjoy wandering through ruins, visiting medieval monasteries and photographing the sites.
For those wishing to enjoy resort stays along with outdoor adventures, travelers can visit Zugdidi, located along the coast of the Black Sea. Here, travelers can enjoy several luxurious resorts as well as explore Kolkheti National Park, the stunning Shurubumu Cave, out of which several rivers flow around the area, which is popular for its verdant mossy covering and its 1,000-year-old buxus trees. Travelers to this region can also hike the Canyon of Intsra, which includes a cave and 85-foot waterfall.
Other regions offer great skiing opportunities, like in Mestia, Gudauri and Bakuriani. The four villages of Ushguli in Mestia is the highest continuously inhabited town in Europe, nestled atop the mountains at over 7,200 feet above sea level. By comparison, the city of Denver, Colorado is about 5,280 feet above sea level.
These are just three of the many other destinations Georgia has to offer. If you're considering travel to Georgia but don't know much about it or its destinations, do your research before you travel so you can find all the places you'd like to visit.
Sustainability
Sustainability is an important topic for any European country, and it is especially so with Georgia.
Mrs. Miriam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister of the Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, says that the country is working towards achieving all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): “Promotion of ecosystem services, clean production, environmental education and green jobs are of high importance. Georgia has undertaken active measures to adjust the SDGs agenda and its targets to the national circumstances and to advance the implementation of all 17 goals.”
Kvrivishvili continues: “Other than that, together with main stakeholders, we have elaborated the Eco-tourism Strategy 2020-2030, which will serve as a cornerstone for the development of the country’s tourism sector. Georgia has competitive and diverse products for sustainable travel: cultural and natural adventure, national parks with various nature-based activities, hiking trails, agrotourism and gastronomy, wildlife observation and birdwatching, spas, wellness and ski resorts, etc.”
The Pandemic
Georgia, as many other countries around the globe, was impacted by the pandemic. Our World in Data reported 692,000+ positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began, as well as 9,788 deaths. Around 25 percent of its population has received at least one dose.
The country’s tourism dropped 81.3 percent during the pandemic, but it is slowly recovering as the country continues its vaccination program and slowly begins reopening to visitors from other countries. September’s tourism was -61.1 percent from pre-pandemic levels, indicating a very slow recovery, but a recovery nonetheless.
Conclusion
“Our country has integrated aspects of various cultures and at the same time retained its own unparalleled identity. Georgia has a unique, welcoming culture which explains its world famous hospitality. Every traveler is surprised by the warmth and genuineness of the hospitality they receive no matter where they travel and stay in Georgia,” said Kvrivishvili.
Georgia is an incredibly unique country that deserves more interest than it gets. UNESCO World Heritage Sites and cultures, histories both modern and ancient, along with a diverse geography that allows for natural wonders and active explorations are just waiting to be explored.
For more information on travel restrictions to Georgia or to other parts of the globe, visit our interactive map.
