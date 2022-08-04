Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Top Destinations
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 04, 2022
It’s official! The 2022 Travvy Awards are back and open for voting now through November 3. The awards celebrate travel advisors’ favorite cruise lines, hotels and resorts, tourism boards and destinations across the globe.
Curious to see which destinations are nominees this year? Categories range from best wedding destinations, best cruise destination, best honeymoon destination and best destination in a specific region of the world.
Check out some of the categories and their nominees below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!
Best City Destination - United States
— Las Vegas
— Miami and Miami Beach
— New Orleans
— New York City
— Orlando
Best Destination - Asia
— Japan
— Malaysia
— Singapore
— Thailand
— Vietnam
Best Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific
— Australia
— Fiji
— New Zealand
— The Islands of Tahiti
Best Destination - Central & South America
— Argentina
— Brazil
— Chile
— Colombia
— Costa Rica
— Panama
Best Destination - United States
— Alaska
— California
— Florida
— Hawaii
— Louisiana
— New York
Best Destination - Europe
— Croatia
— Greece
— Ireland
— Italy
— Malta
— Portugal
Best Destination - Mediterranean
— Croatia
— Greece
— Italy
— Malta
Best Destination - Caribbean
— Aruba
— Jamaica
— Puerto Rico
— Turks and Caicos
— US Virgin Islands
Best Destination - Mexico
— Cancun
— Los Cabos
— Mexico City
— Puerto Vallarta
— Riviera Maya
— Riviera Nayarit
— San Miguel de Allende
Best Tourism Board - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific
— Tourism Australia
— Tourism Fiji
— Tourism New Zealand
— Tahiti Tourisme
Best Tourism Board - Caribbean
— Aruba Tourism Authority
— Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
— Discover Puerto Rico
— Dominican Republic Tourism Office
— Jamaica Tourist Board
Best Tourism Board - Central & South America
— Chile Tourism Board
— Costa Rica Tourism Board
— Panama Tourism Authority
— ProColombia
— PROMPERú
Best Tourism Board - Europe
— Croatian National Tourist Board
— German National Tourist Office
— Greek National Tourism Organization
— Malta Tourism Authority
— Tourism Ireland
— Visit Britain
— Visit Portugal
Best Tourism Board - Mexico
— Los Cabos Tourism Board
— Mexican Caribbean
— Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board
— Yucatan Tourism Board
Best Tourism Board - United States
— Greater Miami & Miami Beach and Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority
— Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
— New Orleans & Company
— NYC & Company
— The Palm Beaches
— Visit Anchorage
— Visit Lauderdale
Are you ready to cast your vote? Choose your favorite destinations here!
