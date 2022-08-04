Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Thu August 04 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Top Destinations

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 04, 2022

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay at night
Singapore's Gardens by the Bay at night. (Photo via Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)

It’s official! The 2022 Travvy Awards are back and open for voting now through November 3. The awards celebrate travel advisors’ favorite cruise lines, hotels and resorts, tourism boards and destinations across the globe.

Curious to see which destinations are nominees this year? Categories range from best wedding destinations, best cruise destination, best honeymoon destination and best destination in a specific region of the world.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
2022 Travvy Awards
Travvy Awards, Travvys, Oscars of the Travel Industry
G Adventures

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Tour Operators

Emerald Cruises, Emerald Luna, European, Europe, river cruises, waterways

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: River Cruising

Bow of cruise ship in ocean.

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Ocean Cruise Lines

Check out some of the categories and their nominees below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

French Quarter Festival, French Quarter, New Orleans, New Orleans events, festivals
A parade during the French Quarter Festival, one of New Orleans' biggest spring events. (photo via Zack Smith / New Orleans & Company)


Best City Destination - United States

— Las Vegas
— Miami and Miami Beach
— New Orleans
— New York City
— Orlando

Best Destination - Asia

— Japan
— Malaysia
— Singapore
— Thailand
— Vietnam

Best Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific

— Australia
— Fiji
— New Zealand
— The Islands of Tahiti

Torres del Paine National Park
Torres del Paine National Park (photo via Chile)

Best Destination - Central & South America

— Argentina
— Brazil
— Chile
— Colombia
— Costa Rica
— Panama

Best Destination - United States

— Alaska
— California
— Florida
— Hawaii
— Louisiana
— New York

Best Destination - Europe

— Croatia
— Greece
— Ireland
— Italy
— Malta
— Portugal

Valletta, the capital city of Malta
PHOTO: Valletta, the capital city of Malta. (Photo via Sigarru / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Best Destination - Mediterranean

— Croatia
— Greece
— Italy
— Malta

Best Destination - Caribbean

— Aruba
— Jamaica
— Puerto Rico
— Turks and Caicos
— US Virgin Islands

Best Destination - Mexico

— Cancun
— Los Cabos
— Mexico City
— Puerto Vallarta
— Riviera Maya
— Riviera Nayarit
— San Miguel de Allende

Auckland, New Zealand, skyline at dawn.
Auckland, New Zealand, skyline at dawn. (photo via

Best Tourism Board - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific

— Tourism Australia
— Tourism Fiji
— Tourism New Zealand
— Tahiti Tourisme

Best Tourism Board - Caribbean

— Aruba Tourism Authority
— Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
— Discover Puerto Rico
— Dominican Republic Tourism Office
— Jamaica Tourist Board

Best Tourism Board - Central & South America

— Chile Tourism Board
— Costa Rica Tourism Board
— Panama Tourism Authority
— ProColombia
— PROMPERú

Zagreb, Croatia, Christmas Croatia, winter in Croatia, Croatia in Winter
Zrinjevac Fountain dressed in lights for the holidays in Zagreb, Croatia. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / DarioZg)

Best Tourism Board - Europe

— Croatian National Tourist Board
— German National Tourist Office
— Greek National Tourism Organization
— Malta Tourism Authority
— Tourism Ireland
— Visit Britain
— Visit Portugal

Best Tourism Board - Mexico

— Los Cabos Tourism Board
— Mexican Caribbean
— Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board
— Yucatan Tourism Board

Best Tourism Board - United States

— Greater Miami & Miami Beach and Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority
— Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
— New Orleans & Company
— NYC & Company
— The Palm Beaches
— Visit Anchorage
— Visit Lauderdale

Are you ready to cast your vote? Choose your favorite destinations here!

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Tulum Quintana Roo, Mexico

4 Sites That Shine in Tulum, Mexico

The Best Grape Harvest Festivals in Mexico

Where to See Baby Turtles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Martinique Rescinds All Pandemic Travel Restrictions

International Travel Remains a High-Priority

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS