St Kitts and Nevis Donates 1 Million to Support Neighboring Island After Volcanic Eruption
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 13, 2021
St. Kitts and Nevis has announced that the two-island nation will donate EC$1 million (East Caribbean dollars) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines after La Soufriere Volcano erupted and displaced twenty thousand individuals.
The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris met with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) before announcing the package. The donation will assist with the evacuation and resettlement of 300 residents within the danger zone, as well as providing personnel for humanitarian efforts.
In a statement, Prime Minister Harris said, "The Government and people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need…Our prayers are with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this most challenging time."
La Soufriere Volcano erupted for the first time in over forty years on April 9, 2021. It sent two large plumes of ash and smoke, covering parts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines under an estimated 100 million cubic meters of ash, according to an article by the Associated Press.
About 20 percent of the nation’s inhabitants have been displaced. The volcano could continue erupting at any time.
