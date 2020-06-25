Last updated: 10:27 AM ET, Thu June 25 2020

St Kitts and Nevis Preparing for Safe Reopening

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 25, 2020

Majors Bay Beach, St Kitts
Majors Bay Beach, St Kitts. (photo via Wirepec/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Before the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis opens its borders to international travelers again, the country is working to ensure visitors and locals are safe throughout the process.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris and his team will be using scientific advice, other countries' experiences and close coordination with Caribbean neighbors to develop a gradual and safe reopening plan.

Harris said during a press conference that regional leaders continue to work on border control measures, as St Kitts and Nevis is looking to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections, especially after registering only 15 cases and no deaths.

“Any decision to open the borders will again be based on health advice,” Harris said. “The National Emergency Operating Center is giving consideration to behold the protocols that must be in place when it is deemed prudent to open the borders.”

While there are still concerns about a second surge in coronavirus cases, the country is using the precedents set by other islands in the region as the guide for its reopening. The Prime Minister said the healthcare system in St Kitts and Nevis is ready to handle infected patients if needed.

The country’s economy is dependent on tourism, but government officials are putting the “welfare of the people of St Kitts and Nevis first and we have to always strive for that delicate balance between people's livelihood and people's life.”

In March, St Kitts and Nevis made it easier for foreign investors seeking second citizenship to apply remotely to its Citizenship by Investment Program. The fund option remained the fastest way to obtain the country's valuable citizenship, bringing important revenue to its national budget.

