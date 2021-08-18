Last updated: 01:25 PM ET, Wed August 18 2021

St. Maarten Villa Program Features Special Rates and Travel Incentives

Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 18, 2021

Bella Vista Villa Entrance on St. Maarten
St. Maarten’s luxury villa properties are offering exclusive travel packages. (Courtesy of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau)

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is partnering with and promoting the island’s deluxe villa operators via a campaign featuring traveler incentives including complimentary nights and exclusive boat charters. The packages are aggregated on a dedicated website.

“SXM Villa Vibes” features special pricing and seasonal perks on luxury villa stays across the destination. Villa Vibes options include pay-per-bedroom plans for families and “split” stays for groups of friends traveling together.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Norwegian Gem at new NCL Terminal in PortMiami.

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccine Requirement Through...

Happy tourists wearing masks

LA County Mandates Face Masks For All Large Events

Norwegian Encore

NCL Celebrates US Cruise Comeback

Kayak Eco Tour with Big Blue Collective

gallery icon A Roundup of Tour Operators Now Requiring Vaccinations

Participating villa operators include Island Properties Online, IRE Vacations, Jennifer’s Vacation Villas, and Villa En Sea. Island Properties Online’s Villa Paradiso, located on the Oyster Pond Hillside, is offering a six-bedroom villa rental for $102 per guest, per night.

IRE Vacation’s Joy Estate on Indigo Bay accommodates up to 10 guests with full rental rates starting at $141 per night, per guest. The three-acre estate features rock walls and historic cannons. Jennifer’s Vacation Villas’ Witenblauw Estate hosts up to 22 guests, at $94 per guest, per night.

“As part of our dedicated tourism recovery strategy, we continue to respond to trends related to private travel and are proud to bring guests the opportunity to discover the dynamic villa product our island has to offer,” said May-Ling Chun, the Tourism Bureau’s director.

“This varied collection of villas showcases bespoke service, homes tucked away in some of the most fascinating coves, views of our neighboring islands,” she added, “and so many other unique experiences.”

Available “add on” services include boat charters with Aquamania or Eagle Tours, private chef services, car rentals, private transfers and beachside massages. Catamaran day cruises to neighboring islands with four-course onboard lunch are available through Pyratz Gourmet Sailing.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Space That’s Their Pace

America's Most Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations

This Hawaii Restaurant Group Will Require Employees To Get Vaccinated

What It's Like To Travel in England Right Now

National Parks Institute Mandatory Mask Mandate

Nevada Allowing Large Venues to Require Proof of Vaccination

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS