St. Maarten Villa Program Features Special Rates and Travel Incentives
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 18, 2021
The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is partnering with and promoting the island’s deluxe villa operators via a campaign featuring traveler incentives including complimentary nights and exclusive boat charters. The packages are aggregated on a dedicated website.
“SXM Villa Vibes” features special pricing and seasonal perks on luxury villa stays across the destination. Villa Vibes options include pay-per-bedroom plans for families and “split” stays for groups of friends traveling together.
Participating villa operators include Island Properties Online, IRE Vacations, Jennifer’s Vacation Villas, and Villa En Sea. Island Properties Online’s Villa Paradiso, located on the Oyster Pond Hillside, is offering a six-bedroom villa rental for $102 per guest, per night.
IRE Vacation’s Joy Estate on Indigo Bay accommodates up to 10 guests with full rental rates starting at $141 per night, per guest. The three-acre estate features rock walls and historic cannons. Jennifer’s Vacation Villas’ Witenblauw Estate hosts up to 22 guests, at $94 per guest, per night.
“As part of our dedicated tourism recovery strategy, we continue to respond to trends related to private travel and are proud to bring guests the opportunity to discover the dynamic villa product our island has to offer,” said May-Ling Chun, the Tourism Bureau’s director.
“This varied collection of villas showcases bespoke service, homes tucked away in some of the most fascinating coves, views of our neighboring islands,” she added, “and so many other unique experiences.”
Available “add on” services include boat charters with Aquamania or Eagle Tours, private chef services, car rentals, private transfers and beachside massages. Catamaran day cruises to neighboring islands with four-course onboard lunch are available through Pyratz Gourmet Sailing.
