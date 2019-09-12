State of Yucatan Signs Marketing Pact to Strengthen Tourism in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 12, 2019
The governor of the State of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, has signed an agreement titled “Tourism as the Engine of Prosperity”, making official the state’s joint effort with several other Mexican provinces—Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas—to promote their respective destinations within tourism markets.
The cooperative marketing pact is meant to allow for enhanced communication among the tourism ministries of its member states and employ the specific strengths of each destination for the benefit of all.
Given the current absence of a Mexican federal body for the promotion of tourism, the alliance would seem necessary to uphold Mexico’s third most important economic activity, which generates more than 7.5 million jobs nationwide.
“It is an honor for the members of the ministry to be part of this initiative, which aims to foster ways to maintain Mexico’s positioning in the international tourism stage,” said Michelle Fridman, Minister of Tourism for the State of Yucatán. “Each of us who work in this industry is responsible for generating inclusive wealth, not social gaps, that preserves natural and heritage resources, instead of depleting them; that builds, instead of destroys, and that fosters cultural exchange.”
The new marketing pact outlines 30 mechanisms of action within the framework of six distinct categories: Investment Alliances; Connections with the Outside; Tourist and Hospitality Culture: Boosting Sustainable Tourism; Link with Research, Science and Technology; and Strengthening of the Social Fabric.
“With the signing of this momentous agreement, we seek to lay the foundations to build a solid and successful tourist endeavor, which will create the conditions for all families in Mexico to achieve a better quality of life,” Fridman said.
The Ministry of Tourism of the State of Yucatán has also entered into partnership agreements individually with other states, such as Baja California, Oaxaca, Guanajuato, which will work to promote one another’s destinations domestically. The ministry also currently utilizes a local marketing firm on a per-project basis and, for the first time, has hired a full-time public relations agency to maintain its visibility in front of U.S. and Canadian media.
