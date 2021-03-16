Study Finds Around 50 Percent of Americans Ready for Spring Travel
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 16, 2021
A new study found that around 50 percent of Americans are planning to travel this spring as a result of lower coronavirus infection rates and a higher number of vaccinations administered.
According to a Tripadvisor survey, millennials are more optimistic and eager to return to travel than any other generation, with 58 percent of millennials planning a trip this spring—March 1 through May 31—compared to 50 percent of all other age groups.
Another 71 percent of millennial respondents feel comfortable dining out this spring, compared to 62 percent of all age groups. As for where travelers are planning their vacations, 34 percent are searching for international destinations, compared to 66 percent searching for domestic hotspots.
The study found that millennials are more optimistic about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 54 percent believing day-to-day life will return to normal within three months, compared to 38 percent of all age groups.
When asked about their financial status over the next year, 56 percent of millennial respondents believe they will be better off in the next 12 months than they are today, compared to 41 percent of all age groups.
Tripadvisor’s data suggest the fastest-growing destinations this spring are in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, with travelers favoring beach resorts, ocean views and socially-distanced outdoor trips.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS