March 16 2021

Study Finds Around 50 Percent of Americans Ready for Spring Travel

Donald Wood March 16, 2021

PHOTO: Millennials enjoy time together at a coffee bar. (photo courtesy of ViewApart / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A new study found that around 50 percent of Americans are planning to travel this spring as a result of lower coronavirus infection rates and a higher number of vaccinations administered.

According to a Tripadvisor survey, millennials are more optimistic and eager to return to travel than any other generation, with 58 percent of millennials planning a trip this spring—March 1 through May 31—compared to 50 percent of all other age groups.

Another 71 percent of millennial respondents feel comfortable dining out this spring, compared to 62 percent of all age groups. As for where travelers are planning their vacations, 34 percent are searching for international destinations, compared to 66 percent searching for domestic hotspots.

The study found that millennials are more optimistic about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 54 percent believing day-to-day life will return to normal within three months, compared to 38 percent of all age groups.

When asked about their financial status over the next year, 56 percent of millennial respondents believe they will be better off in the next 12 months than they are today, compared to 41 percent of all age groups.

Tripadvisor’s data suggest the fastest-growing destinations this spring are in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, with travelers favoring beach resorts, ocean views and socially-distanced outdoor trips.

