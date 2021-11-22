Last updated: 10:10 AM ET, Mon November 22 2021

Stuttgart Reopens Its Renowned European Christmas Markets for 2021

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti November 22, 2021

Stuttgart, Germany, Christmas, market, faire, fair
The Stuttgart Christmas market. (photo courtesy of Stuttgart Marketing)

In southwest Germany, the city of Stuttgart has happily announced that its Christmas markets are returning this year, after having been suspended during the 2020 holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of its three Christmas markets starts this month with safety measures and social distancing in place. With the arrival of the cold season, the streets in and just beyond Stuttgart transform annually into enchanting outdoor markets decorated with thousands of dazzling fairy lights.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Couples in Ocho Rios Jamaica

gallery icon Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals on Top Caribbean Resorts

Mickey, Minnie, mouse, holiday, Christmas, Disney, Disney World, Orlando, Florida

How Disney World’s Parks Are Celebrating the 2021...

Amtrak

Amtrak Prepared for Busy Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

Chef preparing a meal

Celebrate Your Next Kosher Occasion at Trump International...

The main market on Stuttgart’s Schlossplatz, the baroque market at the castle of Ludwigsburg, and the medieval Christmas market in the atmospheric, half-timbered town of Esslingen, will all reopen this year with extended hours and special highlights.

Stuttgart’s primary Christmas market (Stuttgarter Weihnachtsmarkt) is one of Europe’s most beautiful, and also one of the oldest, with origins that date back more than 300 years. This year, it will run November 24 through December 30, and stretch from the New Palace to Schiller Square.

Prospective visitors should note that they need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show other proof of immunity. Everyone is also required to take a quick test prior to eating or drinking.

The Stuttgart Christmas Garden at Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Gardens presents guests with a romantic fairytale landscape stretched out over two kilometers (a little over a mile) that’s decked out in over 10 million lights. Meanwhile, grand illuminated sculptures (Glanzlichter) appear in the city center at Palace Square and on Königstrasse, which depict some of Stuttgart’s best-known landmarks and attractions.

There you’ll see incandescent sculptural representations of the ‘Stuttgarter Rössle’ horse from the city’s coat of arms, the Mercedes-Benz Museum, the Porsche Museum, the Stuttgart Television Tower, the Wilhelma Zoo, the Royal Burial Chapel, the ‘Wasen’ Beer Festival and the Stuttgart Wine Festival.

As the light sculptures suggest, Stuttgart is famously home to two world-class auto museums: Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, both fun, interactive and sophisticated experiences. Visitors will see state-of-the-art racers and celebrity cars and learn about automotive design, luxury, and technology within the context of both social and industrial history.

Stuttgart, Germany, horse, lights, Christmas, markets, Glanzlichter, sculpture
One of the Glanzlichter light sculptures featured during Christmastime in Stuttgart, Germany. (photo couresty of Stuttgart Marketing)

With the Württemberg wine region surrounding the city, Stuttgart also enjoys a close personal relationship with award-winning wines. The hills blanketed in vineyards provide endless opportunities for hiking, biking, tastings and tours, not to mention beautiful views overlooking the city. Stuttgart’s annual wine festival extends from the end of August through early September on the main castle square (Schlossplatz), and features 500 of the region’s various varietals, along with traditional local fare.

Locals and visitors also look forward to the city’s annual beer festival, that’s second only to Oktoberfest in terms of its size and popularity, held on the Canstatter Volksfest fairground at the end of each September. It features not only beer-hall tents, but also rides, entertainment and an agricultural fair.

For more information, visit stuttgart-tourist.de/en.

For more information on Germany

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
dinner set up at breathless cabo

Top US, International Destinations for Meetings and Incentives

Disney World Temporarily Halts Employee Vaccine Mandate

Eye on Europe: 'Tis the Season for Saxony

Discover the Romance in Puerto Vallarta

Disney Sets Debut for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS