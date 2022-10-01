Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Sat October 01 2022

Suriname, a Caribbean Gem for Ecotourism

Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes October 01, 2022

After a shower rain and before dusk on Oyak river, French Guiana, an overseas department and region of France on the north Atlantic coast of South America. It borders Brazil to the east and south, and Suriname to the west. Its 83,534 km2 (32,253 sq mi) ar
Suriname is a biodiversity-rich Caribbean country that visitors can enjoy in various protected areas.

Suriname is a small South American country, located in the Caribbean, rich in biodiversity and culture, that is little visited by tourists. It has countless places that travelers can enjoy with different plans, either as a couple or family.

The capital city of Paramaribo is a historic site full of Dutch-style colonial buildings surrounded by lush vegetation where the traveler enjoys stunning biodiversity, as well as shopping centers and restaurants offering local, international, and fusion recipes.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Iberostar is using Winnow technology to eliminate food waste

Iberostar Uses Artificial Intelligence To Become Zero Waste

Cruise lines have committed to sustainable practices

Sustainability and Innovation are Keys To the Future of Travel...

ALC-42 locomotives, sustainable trains, Amtrak, new trains

Amtrak Sets Goal To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045

airplane, jet, exhaust, Air Company, AIRMADE SAF, renewable, sustainable, decarbonized

Air Company Deploys First-Ever Renewable Jet Fuel Derived From...

Paradise of Ecotourism

In the country, you can find beaches, rainforests, fabulous rivers, tropical forests, and a lot of fauna, such as the jaguar, tapir, giant armadillo, giant otter, and a variety of primates, in addition to more than 400 species of birds, such as eagles and macaws, among many others.

One of the places that no nature lover can miss is the Nature Reserve of Central Suriname, a tropical forest where important rivers such as Coppename, Great River, Lucie, Post, Zuid, and Saramaccz are located. This area is home to approximately 5,000 plant species, in addition to the animals described above.

Another incredible place to visit is the Brownsberg Natural Park, a protected area located in the district of Brokopondo where visitors can find animal species such as the three-fingered sloth, various types of monkeys, and countless birds, among many other animals. The river can be kayaked and enjoy the local waterfalls, as well as several trails that cross the forest. One of the great attractions of this site for visitors is camping and spending the night on the Mazaroni plateau.

Travelling by boat through Matapica Swamps in Suriname,South America (photo via atosan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Suriname's ecological reserves feature large rivers that offer visitors the best natural experiences. (photo via atosan / iStock / Getty Images Plus).

Suriname also has savannahs, and one of the most important is the Tafelberg Nature Reserve. Mount Tafelberg is a plateau with vertical walls and relatively flat peaks. This extraordinary place is inhabited by a large number of animal species endemic to the area. For those who like flora, Tafelberg has more than 6,000 different species.

To get an up-close look at Suriname’s great culture, visitors must go to the Het Koto Museum, which features a large display of traditional clothing worn by the country’s women since 1860. There is also a collection of utensils and old irons and sewing machines that women used to work with in the past.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Suriname

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Valentín Fuentes

Valentin Fuentes
Parte de la vista de hotel boutique Viña del Cielo, ubicado a cinco minutos del Pueblo Mágico de Cadereyta de Montes.

Queretaro, Mexico Promotes its Wine Country

gallery icon The 50 Spookiest Places to Visit This October

gallery icon Get to Know the Wonders of Saudi Arabia

Discover the Spirit and Essence of Mexican Cities

Here's What It's Like to Travel to Saudi Arabia: A Woman's Perspective

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS