Survey Finds Fall, Winter Domestic Bookings on the Rise
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 04, 2020
As portions of the United States begin to open again amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a recent survey found that bookings for the major fall and winter holidays are up as optimism rises.
According to data collected by Guesty (via The New York Post), travelers who believe the viral pandemic will be under control by the fall have started booking travel and reservations for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s vacations.
The study found that bookings for Thanksgiving are up 38 percent and reservations for the winter holidays have climbed by 40 percent. The belief from industry insiders is that many of the canceled summer trips are being rescheduled for fall and winter.
“This could be one of the biggest years for holiday travel ever,” Guesty managing director Omer Rabin told The New York Post. “We know people are saving up their vacation days now and starting to book travel for later in the year.”
While destinations and overall plans varied widely among respondents, the vast majority said they would be staying in the United States, due in part to the international travel restrictions currently in place.
A survey published by LuggageHero in April also provided hope for the devastated travel industry, as it found more than 75 percent of American respondents say they will still hit the road once restrictions are lifted in 2020.
