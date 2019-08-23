Tahiti Experiences Record Growth
WHY IT RATES: With more accommodation offerings and low-cost airlines, Tahiti is growing by leaps and bounds. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The first half of 2019 saw the strongest arrivals in The Islands of Tahiti since 2001, with 143,996 visitors-a 17.6 percent increase over 2018.
Arrivals from the U.S. made up the most significant increase with 43.3 percent of all visitors. In the first six months of 2019, more than 47,625 visitors from the U.S. were welcomed in the destination, an increase of 29.1 percent.
“We are thrilled to see such strong tourism numbers in The Islands of Tahiti this year, especially from the U.S.,” said Kristin Carlson, managing director of Tahiti Tourisme United States. “There is no doubt accessibility is a huge factor, with the 2018 introduction of new nonstop flights from San Francisco with United Airlines and low-cost carrier French Bee. Affordability has also majorly contributed to the growth. With increased airline competition as well as upgrades to the Air Tahiti Nui fleet and the greater availability of Tahitian Guesthouses, Villas, and yacht charters, visitors have more accommodation options than ever before, at all price points.”
With the shared economy trend on an upward trajectory, vacation rentals in The Islands of Tahiti rose 45 percent year over year, and stays in Tahitian Guesthouses grew 15 percent. Stays in hotels also saw an increase with an 11 percent growth. Only halfway through the year, the outlook for visitation remains very positive for 2019 and beyond.
SOURCE: Tahiti Tourisme press release.
