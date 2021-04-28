Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Wed April 28 2021

Take a Trip to Iceland for Only $699 With Icelandair

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 28, 2021

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland. (photo via elkaphotos/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Iceland is open to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and Canada, which means that travelers can explore the mystic isle once more. With Icelandair’s newest round-trip vacation, the Iceland Volcano and Blue Lagoon Getaway, guests get round-trip flights, two tours and a minimum three-night hotel stay, starting at $699.

The getaway includes Icelandair Economy Standard Class round-trip flights, one checked bag under 50 pounds and a carry-on item, a minimum of three nights in a standard room at the hotel of the traveler’s choice, a Guided Iceland Volcano Hike and a Blue Lagoon Comfort Experience.

Travelers will be guided on a two-hour hike to visit the site of the Fagradalsfjall volcano at Geldingadalur, only minutes away from Reykjavik. Later on, travelers will visit another iconic Icelandic attraction: the Blue Lagoon, where they can soak their muscles in thermal springs.

Those who are Saga Club members can also earn 3,400 Saga Points on return flights for all Icelandair Holiday packages.

Travelers who book this trip can extend their vacation up to seven nights and take other tours, like traveling through lava tunnels.

The Iceland Volcano and Blue Lagoon Getaway trip is on sale through May 20, 2021, for travel departing on June 3 through September 11, 2021.

For more information or to see the full terms and conditions, please visit Icelandair.

