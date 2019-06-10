TAP Air Portugal Launches Direct Flights to US Cities
Taking the family to Portugal is now easier than ever thanks to TAP Air Portugal’s brand new direct flights between three US cities and Lisbon.
Flights from Chicago O’Hare launched June 1, 2019, and from San Francisco International Airport on June 10, while service begins from Washington Dulles on June 16. All three routes offer five round-trip flights per week.
That means no more hauling kids on and off three different planes and no more running through airports on ten-minute layovers with miniature suitcases in tow and a toddler on each hip. These new flights add to TAP Air Portugal’s existing non-stop flights to Lisbon from New York, Miami, and Boston.
Upon arrival in Portugal, the ease of family travel continues with Martinhal Family Hotels & Resorts, a group of five-star resorts that specialize in providing families with luxurious, carefree vacations.
With four locations across Portugal, Martinhal has something to offer for every kind of family vacation. Martinhal Chiado is located in Lisbon’s historic and beautiful city center. Nearby, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Martinhal Cascais combines the Lisbon city experience with historic Sintra, the scenic beaches of Guincho, and coastal Cascais. Surrounded by the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentine Coast Natural Park, Martinhal Sagres is the place to go for a sunny vacation on the golden beaches of the Algarve region.
Also in the Algarve, Martinhal Quinta is centrally located in a hub for famous and picturesque golf courses.
Martinhal Family Hotels & Resorts offer on-site child care, complimentary kids clubs, mommy and me spa treatments, curated kids menus, and Martinhal's most unique amenity, the Baby Concierge.
Developed to make travel with children as easy and enjoyable as possible for parents, the Baby Concierge allows parents to pre-book complementary, essential baby equipment such as a crib, door protectors, thermometers, bottle warmers and sterilizers, safety gates, baby cots, and baby baths that will save guests from carrying and paying for several bags.
Each Martinhal resort also has a crèche for infants and Kids Clubs for children from six months to 16 years with various stylish spaces and exciting activities designed for specific age groups.
Martinhal wants families to create long-lasting memories through quality time spent together.
On-site activities such as sports, biking, cultural tours, and horseback riding are geared towards a wide range of ages so the whole family can participate. Restaurants at the resorts include a Kid’s Corner where children can run, play, and entertain themselves in a space equipped with tables and chairs, games, and floating nannies to supervise. This gives parents the much-needed opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine or their cappuccino with the foam still on it.
Martinhal Resorts offer special seasonal packages for families. For new parents, Martinhal Cascais’ Baby’s First Holiday package includes a first water experience for the baby as well as such new parent luxuries as a romantic three-course meal with babysitting included and spa treatments for Mom and Dad.
For multi-generational travelers, the Extended Family package at Martinhal Sagres includes a discount on a double room at 5-star Hotel Martinhal when booking a two- or three-bedroom Village House at the beach resort.
SOURCE: Martinhal Family Hotels & Resorts press release
