Thai Tourist Hotspots Being Impacted by US China Trade War
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor October 22, 2019
If you’re looking to score a bargain while exploring Thailand, now may be the time to visit.
A recent article in the South China Morning Post says hotels in the popular Phuket region have been slashing prices in response to a spate of vacant rooms.
The move comes as the number of Chinese visitors dwindles in response to the trade war between China and the US and also the stronger baht, said the publication.
Legendary for its beaches and party atmosphere, Phuket was the most visited destination in Thailand last year behind Bangkok, the South China Morning Post reported. The destination is therefore viewed as a good indicator of the health of the country’s travel industry.
It’s no secret that tourism is vital to the Thai economy, making up 18 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. According to the South China Post, Chinese travelers account for more than one-quarter of total arrivals.
In 2018, about 2.2 million Chinese travelers visited Thailand. Official figures for this year, however, show that from January through September, the number of Chinese arrivals is down almost one-fifth.
It’s not just Phuket that’s witnessing a decline. According to the South China Post, the seaside destination of Pattaya and also Koh Samui island are being impacted.
The trade war with the United States has caused Chinese travelers to skip taking a vacation, worried about what is taking place in the Chinese economy.
The Thai baht meanwhile, has risen around 10 percent against the yuan in 2019.
The challenges facing Phuket are exacerbated by the fact that more than 3,000 new hotel rooms are in the midst of coming online.
“In terms of business, it’s not good,” Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, vice-president of the association of hotels in Thailand and director of Vijitt Resort told The South China Morning Post.
