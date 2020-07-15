Thailand Creating New Health and Safety Standards for Tourism
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti
A group of Thailand’s leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs) have developed the new Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative (THPI) in the wake of the devastation wrought on the tourism industry by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The standards incorporate, but aren’t limited to, those included in the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration’ (SHA) Certification Program that was launched in May 2020 as a method for identifying businesses—including hotels, attractions, eateries, transport companies, tour operators and more—that have passed official inspection for implementing all appropriate COVID-19 hygiene and quality-control methods.
The new THPI’s aim is to advance a step further toward solidifying confidence in Thailand as a destination, as well as its tourism facilitators, as being safe for travel as the country begins its phased reopening to international visitors.
Its checklist of shared standards and requirements for DMCs span six areas of operations: offices, staff, ground teams, meals, vehicles and transportation, sports equipment and facilities.
Herman Hoven, CEO of Khiri Travel, said, “With the Thailand Hygiene Plus initiative, responsible DMCs in Thailand are giving international tour operators tangible proof, and meaningful assurances, that we are taking extensive and proactive hygiene measures in order to restore confidence while traveling.”
‘United DMCs of Thailand’ members who have signed on to participate in the THPI include Abercrombie & Kent Thailand, Asia Exotica, Asian Trails, Black Rice Travel–A Member of LUXPERIA Collective, Destination Asia (Thailand), EXO Travel Thailand, Go Vacation Thailand, Khiri Travel Thailand, Panorama Destination Thailand, Remote Lands, Smiling Albino, Tour East and Travel Exclusive Asia Thailand.
Daniel Fraser, Founder and Director of Smiling Albino, said, "When COVID hit the industry, our collective focus was on the swift and safe return of travel. The implementation a of united standard for future travel, formed through the collaboration of our peers, was natural.”
He added, "Collectively changing for the better, to create a safe and healthy travel experience for each DMC’s travelers shows that we are in this together and stronger as one.”
