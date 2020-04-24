Thailand Launches ‘From Thailand With Love’ Campaign, Partners With Thai Restaurants Throughout the Northeast
April 24, 2020
While travel is still limited due to the coronavirus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has made a mission to transport travelers to Thailand through the ‘From Thailand With Love’ campaign.
Partners throughout the country have been submitting videos that promote all that the Thai culture has to offer, from Thai-inspired cooking, healthy home remedies such as homemade tea and workout tips. Additionally, TAT has partnered with Thai restaurants in Northeast states to deliver meals to healthcare workers who continue to fight COVID-19.
So far, dozens of videos have been posted to the Thailand Insider blog showcasing different ways that people can incorporate Thai cuisine and wellness into their own home. Viewers can find chefs offering cooking tutorials, bartenders mixing unique cocktails, wellness and fitness experts demonstrating different stretches and workout and much more. Videos can also be found through TAT’s various social media platforms through the hashtag #FromThailandWithLove.
Through the ‘From Thailand With Love’ campaign, Thai restaurants throughout the Northeast will donate 100-300 Thai meals directly to local hospitals from now until late May. Restaurants participating in the campaign include:
- Thai Rock in Rockaway Park, NY
- Makin Thai in Middle Village Queens, NY
- Som Tum Der in Manhattan, NY
- Ammata Thai Kitchen in River Vale, NJ
- Heng Thai and Rotisserie in Providence, RI
- Rice Thai Kitchen in Park Slope Brooklyn, NY
