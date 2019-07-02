Thailand Might Require Visitors to Purchase Travel Insurance
July 02, 2019
Thailand is expected to introduce compulsory travel insurance for foreign tourists later this year in hopes of boosting visitor confidence.
Citing the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), the Bangkok Post reports that travelers would be required to pay for the insurance at airport immigration offices. However, coverage would be cheap at a 20-baht premium or less than $1.
Thailand's Tourism Promotion Fund would collect the money for payments in the event of claims, secretary-general Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn told the Post. The travel insurance would offer up to 1 million baht ($32,700) of coverage in the event of death for a maximum duration of 30 days.
The proposal, which was inspired by recent tragedies in Thailand involving tourists, including last year's deadly boat disaster off of Phuket that claimed the lives of 47 Chinese visitors, requires approval from the Tourism and Sports Ministry before it can be sent to the cabinet.
Thailand hosted 38 million international arrivals in 2018 and is expected to welcome more than 40 million foreign travelers this year.
The popular Asian destination recently topped the Post Office's Travel Smart Insurance Index analyzing the countries where U.K. travelers are most likely to make an insurance claim.
According to the Post, the OIC is currently piloting a peace-of-mind travel program in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok province where tour operators provide insurance to customers and tour guides.
