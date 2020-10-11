Thailand to Award Vacations to Essential Workers Amid COVID-19
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 11, 2020
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with U.S. digital media company Matador Network on a giveaway contest that will send five deserving essential workers and one guest on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand.
It’s part of TAT’s ongoing ‘Thailand Gives Back to Heroes’ project, an initiative aimed at returning the kindness of those who have risked their own well-being to work on the COVID-19 pandemic’s frontlines.
Now through November 8, 2020, the public can go online to submit themselves or any other eligible essential worker for consideration through TAT’s nomination portal.
Nominators must provide a synopsis of their reasons why their nominee deserves to win a free trip to Thailand, describing how this person has made a difference amid the unforeseen challenges of 2020.
Essential workers can come from a variety of fields and might include healthcare workers, grocery store staff, police, firefighters, postal workers, teachers and more.
“We forever appreciate the selfless commitment of each of the United States' frontline heroes. We know that you deserve this time to rejuvenate your mind and body as we continue to fight against these uncertain situations,” said Charinya Kiatlapnachai, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The “Land of Smiles” has achieved a reputation as a wellness destination, whose culture, cuisine, traditions, art, landscapes and adventures are excellent restoratives for the mind, body and spirit. Thailand is also among the world’s safest destinations to visit amid COVID-19, thanks to rigorous travel protocols and enhanced hygienic standards that were established early on and country-wide.
The five chosen winners and one guest will receive round-trip premium economy air transportation (where available) to either Chiang Mai, Bangkok or Phuket and five nights’ stay, including daily breakfast, at one of three boutique hotels Raya Heritage in Chiang Mai, The Siam Hotel in Bangkok or Amatara Wellness Resort in Phuket.
The five winners will be announced on December 18, 2020, on the giveaway’s webpage and through Matador Network’s social media channels.
Prize recipients must make their reservations by August 31, 2021, and complete their travel by September 30, 2021. Official terms and rules of the contest are available here.
