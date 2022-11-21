The Bahamas Reveals Best Black Friday-Cyber Week Deals
Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik November 21, 2022
The Islands of the Bahamas’ Cyber Week Specials have been released offering deals and discounts to air and resort credits. Open for immediate booking, travelers can choose their favorite island and lock in some incredible savings. These include discounted room rates at up to 50 percent off, over $200 in resort credits and a $500 air credit.
Black Friday/Cyber Deals incorporate the Bahamian destinations of Nassau and Paradise Island, Bimini, Andros, The Exumas and Freeport-Grand Bahama Island.
Featured Bahamas offers include:
–50 percent off all Bahama flights from Florida on Silver Airways.
–$500 air credit when booking a 7-night stay in the Out Islands.
–4 and 6 Night Cruise and Stay Vacations on Grand Bahama Island and Margarita at Sea, and 2-night Heroes Sail Free aboard Margarita at Sea including added guest for as low as $49 per night.
–Rosewood Baha Mar, Margarita Beach Resort, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Atlantis Paradise Island, Goldwynn Resorts and Residents hotels in Nassau, Riviera Bahama, and Paradise Island.
–Various stay and adventure deals at Pelican Bay Hotel at Lucaya, Flamingo Bay Hotel and Marina, Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan, and Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort All-Inclusive in Freeport-Grand Bahama Island.
–Cyber Month Tropic Package and Balearia Package at Hilton at Resorts World, Bimini.
–Caerula Mar Club Winter Wonderland Getaway in South Andros, Bahamas.
–Embrace Resort Couples Getaway and Exuma Swimming Pigs Experience, The Exumas.
–Baby Gear Rentals from Traveling Tots Rentals including full-size cribs, strollers, car seats and more for lighter travel.
