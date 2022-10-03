The Best Hidden Places in South America
Valentín Fuentes October 03, 2022
With the pandemic, many travelers are looking for secluded places to enjoy various experiences safely and without crowds. For that, South America offers a wide variety of destinations that guarantee tranquility, relaxation, and fun with sufficient social distancing.
Countries like Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia have hidden corners that range from beaches and deserts to lush forests and fabulous rivers in ecological reserves. Here are some of the most recommended for those looking for experiences in places rarely frequented by tourists.
Peru
The Oasis of Huacachina is an extraordinary place of green water surrounded by palm trees that are located in the Incdistrict. In this magical place, travelers can enjoy experiences such as stargazing at night. The day can be dedicated to relaxation in this spot that is perfect for sports such as sandboarding and in the afternoon a great idea is having a romantic dinner.
There are tours that take tourists through the desert aboard buggies to tour the area by the lagoon and enjoy great sunsets between the dunes. In addition, visitors can tour the vineyards of Pisco, rent a rowboat, and walk through the great dunes of this magnificent desert.
Brazil
Fernando de Noronha Marine National Park, located in the state of Pernambuco, is famous for its natural exuberance and exclusivity that makes it a perfect place for honeymooners. This extraordinary destination is a UNESCO World Heritage Beach Paradise regulated so that only a limited number of visitors are allowed. This archipelago is full of wonderful cliffs where visitors can enjoy an extraordinary view of the Atlantic coast and the virgin beaches of the area.
Here, the emblematic Morro do Pico mountain is surrounded by white sandy beaches and from where visitors can see the extended group of islands on the spot. It also has a wide area of sand dunes and beaches with extraordinary waves that make the place one of the favorite spots for surfers.
Ecuador
In addition to the Galapagos Islands, a place that is restricted to many visitors, the Mangrove Ecological Reserve of Churute, is also a spot where not many people arrive because it is one of the least known ecosystems in the country. This fabulous place is a larger estuary on the western coast of South America. It is formed by the waters of the rivers of the highlands with the saltwater of the Pacific Ocean. Is amazing in terms of biodiversity because has a lot of wildlife species, some of which are endangered.
The attractions of this site, in addition to walking along the boardwalk or by canoe, are the tours on trails in which the visitor enjoys the most extraordinary ecosystems in the world. To reach this hidden place, travelers have to move to the city of Guayaquil and hire a tour with authorized guides.
Colombia
Los Llanos is a vast tropical plain located east of the Andes and north of the Amazon. This geographical situation makes it a place with the greatest biodiversity in an environment of grasslands and meadows where a large number of cattle ranches are located. In this place, which is very little visited by domestic and international tourists, people enjoy fabulous spots for photography.
Here, travelers have the chance to have fun in a number of outdoor activities including horseback riding, hiking, camping, and bird watching, as well as enjoying the region's traditional dishes that can be tasted in restaurants owned by the villagers.
Chile
Marble Caves are a little-known natural wonder of this vast country. Located on General Carrera Lake, is one of the largest in the Patagonian area. Travelers who have the privilege of reaching this site, known as the Cathedral of Marble, can enjoy an amazing amount of colors on the rocks, ranging from intense white to various shades of blue, green, and yellow, among many others. To better enjoy the place, travelers must kayak through the caves or walk along the site to enjoy the geological formations made of minerals such as quartz and graphite, to name a few.
