The Best Places in California to Celebrate International Yoga Day
With International Yoga Day approaching on June 21, yoga aficionados are getting ready to pack their yoga mats and jet off around the globe to get their inner chi on and celebrate.
Perhaps some of the most memorable options for marking the day can be found throughout California. The Golden State offers a range of unique and picturesque places to escape, relax and take a yoga class, no matter what your skill level.
Here are just some of the incredible yoga experiences throughout the state, which come highly recommended by Visit California.
Mindful Getaway to North Lake Tahoe - Squaw Valley
Whether you’re attending a world-class retreat or practicing yoga on a paddleboard, finding zen is a breeze in North Lake Tahoe.
The annual Wanderlust Festival Squaw Valley|Alpine Meadows (June 18 through June 21) is the largest yoga, health and wellness festival in the world.
Featuring unique yoga experiences, live music, outdoor adventure, workshops and healthy fare, the festival provides a breath of fresh air in a natural environment overlooking Lake Tahoe.
This year guests can enjoy even richer experiences like full-day Thursday immersions and new heart-pumping HIIT classes to make Squaw Valley an unforgettable experience.
Unique Yoga Experiences in L.A. - Los Angeles
Los Angeles has perhaps the highest number of yoga practitioners per capita outside of India, and the city proudly offers enough variations on the ancient philosophy to appeal to just about any demographic.
Visitors can experience stunning city views during rooftop yoga at the OUE Skyspace, California’s highest open-air observation deck. On June 22, yoga lovers can practice a sunrise yoga class and then participate in unlimited rides on the Skyslide afterward.
For beach lovers, Yoga Aqua challenges students to stay in position upon a floating paddleboard in the Marina Del Rey Harbor.
In L.A., travelers can even do goat yoga, with sessions available at Brouwerij West brewery. For those who want a little party with their poses, there’s Yoga & Wine, an ongoing class happening every first Saturday of the month at Yogaraj.
Vinyasa in the Vineyards - Gilroy
Enjoy wonderful wines along with your Warrior One with outdoor yoga classes at wineries in Gilroy along the Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail.
Both Solis Winery and Clos La Chance offer outdoor yoga classes designed for all levels. Take in the beautiful views of golden hillsides and lush vineyards as a certified instructor leads you through the flow to breathe, open, twist and stretch.
After the class, unwind with a glass of fine wine in the tasting room.
The Healing Power of Cat Purrs - Santa Barbara
It’s well known that furry friends relieve stress and anxiety among their human companions.
It’s therefore not surprising that yoga-with-animals is a growing trend. At Cat Therapy, Santa Barbara’s only cat café, guests can stretch side-by-side with adoptable felines as their calming purrs help to heal both mind and body.
The all-level 60-minute gentle yoga and deep stretching class is led by a certified instructor in an adorable setting (a room filled with cats).
Find your flow in San Francisco
One of the first major yoga communities in the U.S., San Francisco boasts some of the first yoga studios in the country.
This is one of the ultimate cities for yoga as it is where Yoga Journal was born and also where amazing teachers like Jason Crandell still thrive.
In fact, visitors can practice yoga the moment they land in the city, as San Francisco International Airport became the first airport to open a space devoted to relaxation, self-reflection and practicing yoga. The yoga rooms are located in terminal 3 and there is no charge to use the facilities.
From a rigorous hot yoga class at Ritual Hot Yoga to a mellow deep stretch, visitors can find their perfect flow at hundreds of yoga studios throughout the city.
Ready for your next Om? California is waiting.
