The Best Wine Destination for Visitors to Chile

Viña Santa Rita has been chosen as the "Best Wine Tourism Experience" in Chile.
Viña Santa Rita took first place as the "Best Wine Tourism Experience" in the "Wine Tourism Chile Awards." This initiative seeks to identify and recognize the best wine tourism experiences and activities with a high positive impact on the territories where they are developed.
The preservation of national heritage and its dissemination was one of the great attributes that led the winery to position itself as the best experience in Chile. "We are very honored by this incredible recognition of our work to preserve more than 140 years of history. The purpose is to offer our visitors a proposal that combines the tradition of Chilean wine with innovation in an unparalleled environment of culture, heritage, nature, and gastronomy, always trying to provide excellent service," said Elena Carretero, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Manager of Viña Santa Rita.
Santa Rita was founded in 1880 by Domingo Fernández Concha, a Chilean businessman who commissioned the German architect Theodore Burchard to build his Pompeian-style summer residence. Today this building houses and brings to life the Casa Real Hotel, where his grandson, the renowned national poet Vicente Huidobro, spent long periods.
This 16-room boutique hotel seeks to be a world reference for heritage hotels in vineyards. It offers guests an exclusive experience in a place declared a historical monument, always with wine at the center. Its Pompeian style has been maintained over time, making it a unique place in Chile where you can breathe in the local wine tradition.
Winery's Heritage
The winery's heritage experience includes a neo-Gothic style chapel adjacent to the hotel, surrounded by a 40-hectare park declared a Historical Monument and designed by the French landscape architect Guillermo Renner. In addition, there is the Casona Doña Paula, a building that dates back to 1760 and today houses the Doña Paula Restaurant, named in honor of Paula Jaraquemada, who gave shelter here to 120 patriots who fought for Chile's Independence in the Battle of Cancha Rayada.
It also houses the Museo Andino of the Claro Vial Foundation, which houses a collection of about 3,000 archaeological and ethnographic pieces of pre-Columbian peoples who inhabited the territory, along with expressions of the mestizo cultures of America and Chile.
"Thanks to the restoration work done, Chilean and foreign visitors can access an integrated tourism and heritage proposal that seeks preservation for future generations. The work of disseminating culture and heritage, together with the integration of the communities, is a central axis to enhance the value of activity with so much history and roots in Chilean territory," Carretero added.
