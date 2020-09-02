The First COVID-19 Travel Coverage That Gets You Back Home, No Matter What
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 02, 2020
A new company called COVAC GLOBAL has just announced the first fully-indemnified evacuation and repatriation membership program, created expressly in answer to travelers’ concerns about contracting COVID-19 while abroad.
As international borders reopen, and business and leisure travel again becomes an option, frequent globetrotters who are looking to resume their regular lifestyle can do so with a new level of confidence in the knowledge that, should they come down with COVID-19 while they’re away, COVAC GLOBAL will arrange and cover the cost of a private aircraft to return them to their home city.
Standing ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, COVAC GLOBAL’s COVID-19 repatriation coverage program is the first of its kind, which will completely cover your airline travel costs to return you home in the event that you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 while outside of the country. Its straightforward company motto is: “Get Sick. Get Home.”
COVAC GLOBAL was created specifically to fill the gaps in existing insurances and other protection programs that won’t cover pandemic-related illness or contagious diseases. Among those that do include COVID-19 coverage, most will only pay for transport to a nearby, suitable medical facility (not back home) and/or only cover such expenses if it’s considered medically necessary—meaning that your condition is serious enough to warrant hospitalization.
COVAC GLOBAL is also different in this regard, being the first in the market that only requires a positive COVID-19 diagnosis to activate coverage, without other medical or hospitalization requirements attached.
The company relies upon the expertise of its world-class team of in-house physicians, crisis management professionals and underwriting experts, many of whom have previously held distinguished careers in military special operations or leading insurance organizations.
Ross Thompson, CEO and Founder of COVAC GLOBAL, said: “We believe this will be critical in transforming the current travel landscape and help the global leisure and business travel sector recover by providing a way back home for travelers that contract COVID-19. With the world beginning to move again, COVAC GLOBAL offers a much-needed health and safety net.”
Designed to cater to frequent and extended-stay travelers, coverage is available for individuals, families, organizations and even governments, with memberships starting at $999 for 30 days of business or leisure travel.
For more information, visit covacglobal.com.
