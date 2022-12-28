The Five Best Beaches for Swimming in Los Cabos
December 28, 2022
The beaches of Los Cabos are some of the most beautiful in the world. This paradise is located along the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
A myriad of stunning bays, luxurious resorts and soft sandy beaches sit along the rocky cliffs. Water hues range from navy blue to turquoise to green. Driving along the corridor from San Jose del Cabo to Cabo San Lucas will give you the best scenery for your photographs and personal memories.
This destination promises nearly 360 warm and sunny days per year as well as balmy water temperatures that allow visitors to enjoy it from both the sea and the desert.
Here are the beaches where visitors can swim without worries.
Medano Beach
This beach is renowned for its soft sand, crystal clear waters and gentle waves. What's more, there is an excellent offer of restaurants and bars to visit when it's time for lunch. Visitors can also sip a cocktail while admiring the majesty of the destination's iconic Arch.
Love Beach
Love Beach is a must on the list of every tourist who comes to Los Cabos. Boats, kayaks and jet skis will make your trip from Medano Beach to this beautiful beach both short and fun. Whether your swimming or not, you can admire a large colony of sea lions playing and swimming near the Arch.
Santa Maria Beach
This vast and fascinating horseshoe-shaped beach is surrounded by rocky cliffs covered with cactus. The bay is part of an underwater reserve and is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. You will find brightly colored fish and an indescribable landscape.
Palmilla Beach
Palmilla Beach is located at kilometer 27.5 of the Transpeninsular Highway that connects San Jose del Cabo with Cabo San Lucas. This legendary beach offers inviting white sand and crystalline waters, making it the perfect beach to spend a day with the family.
Chileno Beach
Its calm, shallow, and crystal clear waters make it the ideal place for swimming and various water activities. The scenery and the environment are impressive. Located in the tourist corridor of San Jose del Cabo, this beach is an excellent option for simply relaxing under the palm trees. Take a sunbath or enjoy a fantastic read in front of the ocean.
Other dazzling swimming locations in Los Cabos include Empacadora, Hacienda, Acapulquito and Las Viudas beaches. Remember to stroll through the majesty of El Tule and Costa Azul, which are also excellent for surfing or a simple hike.
If you want to complete your vacation with some land-based adventures, the area's desert terrain lends itself to all possibilities, whether you're looking for thrills or a relaxing camel ride.
Los Cabos beaches such as Hacienda, Chileno, Las Viudas, Palmilla, and Santa Maria are listed as Blue Flag, a worldwide recognition based on water quality, safety, environmental education and information, provision of services, and general environmental management criteria.
