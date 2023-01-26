The Importance of Travel Insurance: What Travelers Need to Know
Vacations are not just something most travelers just run out and purchase at the store. For most Americans, vacations are something that is carefully planned and are seen as much-anticipated events.
In that regard, making sure your vacation investment is protected should be a top priority. Purchasing travel insurance means that, in the event of flight cancelations or lost luggage, your vacation will not be ruined.
Ask yourself the following questions when booking your vacation:
--Could you afford to lose your non-refundable, pre-paid travel expenses if your trip is canceled due to an unforeseen event?
--Do you have protection if the destination you are traveling to or through is affected by adverse weather conditions?
--Would you be able to pay out of pocket for medical expenses in your destination?
--Will anyone reimburse you for travel expenses you incur if your flight is delayed or canceled?
--Will you be able to cover the costs if your baggage is lost or stolen?
If you answered no to any of these questions, you likely should protect your trip with travel insurance.
Worried about the cost of insurance? It may not be as much as you think. In fact, travel insurance generally costs between 4 and 10 percent of the trip.
In addition, each vacation requires different types and levels of insurance. For example, travelers taking a beach vacation have different needs than travelers booking an expedition to climb Everest. No matter what type of trip you are taking, however, IMG has an iTravelInsured plan for you.
IMG's iTravelInsured Travel SE is an ideal basic policy for travelers. The insurance covers both domestic and international trips, trip cancellation of 100 percent, trip interruption up to 150 percent, up to $2,000 for trip delays and $500,000 maximum benefit for emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of remains.
The iTravelInsured Travel LX boosts the maximum benefit for trip delay to $2,500 and lifts the maximum benefit for emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of remains to $1,000,000. This policy also makes available an Optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) / Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) add-on benefit.
IMG also offers iTravelInsured Travel Sport policies, budget-friendly iTravelInsured Travel Lite and a range of Travel medical insurance for short-term medical coverage when you are traveling outside of your home country.
