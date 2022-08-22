The Latest on Colombia’s Tourism
Destination & Tourism Eric Bowman August 22, 2022
Many destinations around the world continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest happenings in Colombia, we caught up with Gilberto Salcedo, ProColombia’s Tourism Vice-President during Virtuoso Travel Week.
Salcedo provides insights into Colombia's tourism recovery, shares what role tourism will play under Colombia's new government administration, and discusses how luxury travel fits into Colombia.
Additionally, Salcedo shares a message for all travel advisors.
Check out the interview above or click here to watch the video.
