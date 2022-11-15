The Latest Travel Guidance for Mexico's Top Tourist Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 15, 2022
Mexico continues to be among the world's hottest tourist destinations, especially as winter takes hold in the United States, Canada and Europe.
The country's world-class sun-drenched beaches, fascinating history and culture, award-winning all-inclusive hotels and resorts and accessibility make it a premier vacation destination and as the U.S. State Department notes in its latest travel advisory, Mexico's tourist hotspots are safe to visit.
Stopping short of issuing one blanket travel advisory for the entire country, U.S. officials have broken down risk factors by state, specifying that Mexico's top tourist states, including places like Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo and Yucatan sit at a Level 2 or lower as of October 5. That means that travelers should exercise increased caution or normal precautions when visiting.
Various risk factors include crime and kidnapping but the State Department is clear to note that violence is "not directed at tourists."
Therefore, the U.S. government currently has zero restrictions on travel for personnel to popular destinations such as Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Maya, among others.
"There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Quintana Roo state, which include tourist areas in: Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya," according to the State Department. "However, personnel are advised to exercise increased situational awareness after dark in downtown areas of Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, and to remain in well-lit pedestrian streets and tourist zones."
"There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Baja California Sur state, which includes tourist areas in: Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, and La Paz."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Watch Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Mexico, pointing out that travelers can practice usual precautions when visiting the country.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS