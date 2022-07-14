The Latest Trends in Blended Travel
July 14, 2022
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, published a report entitled “The Future of Blended Travel,” using data from over a thousand travelers in the U.S. and the U.K. to pinpoint the latest trends in blended travel - aka travel that combines elements of leisure travel with business trips.
“As US employers struggle to fill vacancies, there is pressure on them to attract and retain the best talent. We’ve been playing in this space for many years, and we closely monitored evolving work and leisure trends. The shift since the pandemic has accelerated dramatically,” said Ginger Taggart, Vice President, Brand Management, Global Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.
“Across our hotels and resorts, we’ve seen an uplift in those who blend work travel with leisure, and with 107 new hotels in the pipeline during the next three years, Crowne Plaza has already laid the groundwork by creating spaces and a service style that are specifically catering to these desires. People want in-person connections, and they also want the space to satisfy demands outside of the traditional 9-5 to enhance their well-being.”
Flexibility & Remote Work is Key
More travelers in the U.S. desire greater flexibility in their workdays and their work trips, with 66 percent of U.S. travelers agreeing that working remotely has allowed them greater opportunities for travel, with 72 percent agreeing that working remotely from a different location other than their hometown is an enjoyable perk of remote work.
It would seem that leading the pack in the flexibility trend are the two youngest generations of workers, Gen Z and Millennials. Sixty-five percent of Millennials and 59 percent of Gen Z workers are more inclined to work for a company that offers frequent travel opportunities or flexible blended travel opportunities.
Eighty percent of Americans also show interest in adding a few extra days to their future business trips to indulge in leisure activities. Thirty-six percent agree that adding two to three leisure days onto a work trip would encourage them to travel more this summer.
Work Priorities are Changing, so Will Business Travel
More workers in the U.S. maintain a good work-life balance is more important than a good salary (72 percent over 69 percent), a change that began during the pandemic. As one quarter of North America’s workforce turns remote by the end of the year, the way companies think about business travel will naturally change, too.
Just over thirty percent of American travelers believe having blended leisure and business travel options would boost their productivity, while a greater 83 percent believe they’ll appreciate vacations on a greater level than pre-pandemic.
With an increased focus in remote working, travelers could live anywhere in the country and come together for in-person collaboration and team-building events, which can combine aspects of both business and leisure travel on a group scale, continuing team culture while allowing individuals to choose where and when they’d like to work.
More Workers Will Choose Blended Travel
More business travelers may choose to turn a portion of their work trips into leisure travel, and this might come with some unexpected benefits, not only for the traveler.
A stunning 80 percent of travelers have reported having a breakthrough about a work problem while relaxing on vacation.
Businesses should encourage their business travelers to take a few extra days to enjoy leisure activities. Nearly half of all Gen Z and Millennial respondents regret not taking more trips during the year, while 56 percent of respondents felt pressured by their companies not to take short-term vacations or trips.
Travel as an Opportunity for Growth
A focus on work-life balance also works hand-in-hand with maintaining hobbies, side hustles and learning new skills.
Remote workers are more than ever before able to learn new things or start new hobbies or ways of making money, with 58 percent dedicating time during their day to learning new skills over video and 34 percent already reporting a side hustle.
This new trend is indicative of a greater one: the “work-in-progress” mindset in which people value learning and development in all areas of life. Blended travel, then, can be a way for these travelers to enjoy in-person experiences and ways of learning or practicing their new skills or side hustles, and to learn and develop as a human being.
Family and Blended Travel
Family can also have a large impact on blended travel. Thirty-six percent of travelers say the main reason they travel is to reconnect with friends and family; blended travel might be edging into this trend more as priorities shift.
The trend is now shifting from a mentality that puts work over anything else to one in which a balance must be struck. With travel as a tool for reconnection and self-care, more business travelers may want to bring their families along on their trips, especially during summer break.
Blended travel will not go away any time soon; it'll likely grow as workers shift from a work-focused mentality to one that focuses on work, family, personal growth and wellness, and taking more time to enjoy a vacation in conjunction with a work trip.
