The Luxury Travel Industry Gathers for ILTM Cannes

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 13, 2021

Luxury travel professionals take a photo together at ILTM Cannes. (photo via ILTM)

The 20th ILTM Cannes event was celebrated by over a thousand luxury travel suppliers across 73 countries from December 6-9, 2021, bringing the luxury industry together for networking and learning opportunities.

The global event hosted by the ILTM Portfolio hosted representatives from over 1,300 luxury travel suppliers, including destinations and tour operators, to meet with international travel advisors and agencies to foster new connections as the world opens up to more international travel.

The event was hosted with the proper pandemic precautions in place per local guidelines in Cannes, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Luxury travel professionals at ILTM Cannes visit the Qatar booth, the first time the destination has been represented at an ILTM event. (photo via ILTM)

“We are so proud of the role ILTM 2021 has played in giving the global luxury travel industry the live event so desperately needed. The love of travel is still as real as it ever was - so many reunions, so many introductions and so many real human connections with so much emotion,” said ILTM Portfolio Director Alison Gilmore.

Brent Wallace, Director, Smartflyer Australia said: “It's been incredible to reconnect with our partners and friends from around the world here at ILTM. To see personally how everything is moving forward into the new normal - naturally with precautions, tests and masks - but the French way of life still has that allure. The energy and positivity was amazing. It was very inspiring to be at ILTM... Our forward bookings are great and so happy the world is with us in looking forward to an exciting 2022 and beyond.”

Sigurjóna Sverrisdóttir, Managing Director, Iceland Luxury concluded: “We are delighted with the enthusiasm we’ve received for our destination from the buyers. We’re looking forward to the business that we’re sure is going to come from this event, it’s a very positive sign for the future of our industry.”

ILTM will also be hosting in-person ILTM events in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 3-6, 2022 and in Singapore on June 22-23, 2022.

For more information about ILTM, please click here.

