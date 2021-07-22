The Magic of Guanajuato
When most people from the United States think of Mexican destinations, they often think Cancun, Playa del Carmen and other beach destinations. But there’s another, more authentic side to Mexico that most don’t see.
Guanajuato is a Mexican state located in central Mexico. It’s home to UNESCO World Heritage sites and specially designated “Pueblos Magicos,” or Magic Towns, for their connection to history, culture and beauty. Travelers can explore the state’s important monuments to Mexican history, from pre-Columbian ruins to its revolutionary past, taste diverse regional dishes, explore the area’s important museums and celebrate like a local with its festivals found only in this part of the country.
The state is easily accessible through the Bajio International Airport, which welcomes weekly flights from 16 destinations including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Cancun and more. Accommodation options range from historic farmhouses renovated into boutique hotels to highly rated hotel brands offering luxury amenities like award-winning golf courses, offering something for every visitor.
Guanajuato is one of the biggest wine producers in Mexico, and a visit here is not complete without a tour of the area’s stunning vineyards. The Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles awards will be held in the state in November and December.
Other lovely festivals include the International Hot Air Balloon Festival, rated among the top three balloon festivals in the world, along with the International Film Festival, made in collaboration with German filmmaking schools. A cultural event not to be missed is the wonderful three-week Cervantino International Festival in October, which celebrates Cervantes, the author of the most famous work of Spanish literature, Don Quixote.
Personal events are also given expert tailoring, including weddings, baby showers, engagement parties and more. Guanajuato City and San Miguel de Allende are just two of the most beautiful and romantic cities in the state, featuring Cristo Rey, the Basilica of Our Lady of Guanajuato, San Miguel Arcangel Parish and Expiatorio Temple. Other non-religious wedding or event venues are historic haciendas, beautiful gardens or vineyards.
Foodies can sample an array of delicious regional cuisine, from enchiladas mineras, a regional take on traditional enchiladas that grew from the region’s mining industry, to Otomi and Purepecha. Food tours are great ways to sample the best local restaurants in any Guanajuato city.
Lastly, history and culture lovers will enjoy touring around the state to discover its connection to Mexico’s important history. From the Peralta Archaeological Zone, featuring a well-preserved complex from a currently unknown pre-Columbian civilization, to the small town of Dolores Hidalgo, in which began the Mexican Revolution when local priest, Miguel Hidalgo, started an independence movement with his “Grito de Dolores,” or Cry of Dolores. With architecturally stunning churches and beautiful flower-covered buildings, Guanajuato’s cities and towns offer much to be explored.
To learn more about this destination, please visit Guanajuato’s official tourism website.
