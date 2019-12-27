The Netherlands Nixes 'Holland' as a Nickname
Laurie Baratti December 27, 2019
With the dawn of 2020, the Dutch government is preparing to officially launch its €200,000 rebrand of the country’s overall tourism strategy, and a big part of that means the dropping of ‘Holland’ as a moniker to refer to the entire country.
From January 2020 onward, the Northern European nation’s nickname will be struck from all literature and marketing materials. Embassies, ministries, universities and companies will all need to refer to their country using only its legitimate name, the Netherlands, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.
In reality, Holland is a region that encompasses only two of the nation’s twelve provinces: North Holland, which is home to such favorites as Amsterdam and Haarlem; and South Holland, where The Hague, Rotterdam and Leiden are located.
With overtourism choking its historic capital city of Amsterdam, whose one million residents host 17 million visitors per year, the Dutch tourism board announced earlier this year that it would stop actively promoting the Netherlands as a destination. Its strategy, instead, has turned toward managing the influx of tourists, whose numbers are anticipated to jump from 19 million to 29 million in the upcoming decade, according to The Independent.
The pressure that this will put on local quality of life and the environment simply cannot be supported by places already fielding a large volume of visitors, especially Amsterdam. The Independent cited a Dutch Tourism Board document, which read: “To control visitor flow and leverage the opportunities that tourism brings with it, we must act now.”
Authorities’ new approach will focus on a wider relaunch of the Netherlands’ image, promoting the diversity of underexplored destinations and offerings within the country as a whole, and attracting longer-stay visitors to cities outside of Amsterdam.
At present, the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions’ website (currently located at Holland.com) is still sporting the byname ‘Holland’ and using an existing orange tulip logo. This will soon be replaced with a new logo that incorporates a stylized tulip shape into the uppercase letters “NL”, whose design was released in November 2019 by Dutch trade minister, Sigrid Kaag.
