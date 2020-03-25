The Palm Beaches Offer Virtual Experiences Amidst Crisis
With the lack of tourism, popular tourist destinations around the world are finding alternative ways to support local businesses, hotels, eateries and attractions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Palm Beaches (DTPB) has established a virtual reality experience for individuals looking to maintain some normalcy amidst widespread self-quarantine.
Through Discover The Palm Beaches, residents can participate in an array of different activities from the comfort of their own home. Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution, has launched a Virtual Coastal Classroom that broadcasts live each day from the Outdoor Sea Turtle Hospital to educate the public on the conservation of ocean ecosystems.
Through its free app or website, the Flagler Museum is offering digital tours of the “Gilded Age” National Landmark. Hilton West Palm Beach will offer virtual “Namaste at Home” full and new moon yoga classes. Other offers include virtual bike rides, exploring 47 miles of beaches through beach cams and White Glove Service (the MVP of VIP digital shopping).
In addition, the Palm Beach community has banned together to keep all local businesses afloat during this trying time. The Death or Glory Bar in Delray Beach has provided all full-time employees up to $1,000 for their April rents, while the popular LGBTQ+ bar Rooster’s is dipping into emergency funds to support employees and other small businesses.
Culinary photographer Libby Vision has offered complimentary marketing support to local restaurants in need. Renny & Reed at The Royal Poinciana is a florist business that has been handing out bouquets to passerby for donations to help fund the Jupiter-based Scripps Research Institute’s research for a COVID-19 cure.
Boca Raton Marriott has extended a sleeping room rate of $99 to all Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University students and their families after the schools have temporarily closed. The hotel is also offering a $99 Florida Resident Rate for others in need. Booking can be completed online using the promo code FR6 or by calling (561) 392-4600.
