The Riviera Nayarit Sweeps the 2020 Travvy Awards
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit February 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Riviera Nayarit had the honor of winning four gold and one silver Travvy Award in what is considered the Oscars of the travel industry. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Mexico’s Pacific Treasure keeps raking in the accolades thanks to the focused promotional efforts by the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). This tourist destination shone brightly at the sixth edition of the Travvy Awards, taking home four gold statues and one silver, with the CVB awarded as “Best Tourism Office in Mexico.”
The Travvy Awards acknowledge the best and the brightest in the tourism industry. After six years, they have garnered a reputation as the “Oscars of the Travel Industry,” recognizing the top providers, destinations, tech providers, and attractions, all chosen by those who know them best: the travel agents.
The awards were handed out during an event on Wednesday, February 12, organized by Northstar Travel Group and sponsored by travel insurance provider Allianz.
The categories the Riviera Nayarit was nominated and took home a statue for were:
Best Tourism Office-Mexico (Riviera Nayarit CVB)| Gold
Best Luxury Destination-Mexico | Gold
Best Honeymoon Destination-Mexico | Gold
Best Wedding Destination-Mexico | Gold
Best Culinary Destination-Mexico | Silver
According to Jesús Carmona Jiménez, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB), these awards are a result of the promotional efforts and concrete actions undertaken by the CVB to position the destination in the international markets.
“Receiving a Travvy award is a great honor in the travel industry—this achievement came about thanks to the hard work we have done to position ourselves as a luxury destination. There’s no doubt the Government of the State of Nayarit through its Secretary of Tourism, Ana Cecilia Llanos Guzmán, has been key to this success; we have been working in unison and this is the result of that great synergy.”
Over 290 awards were handed out during this year’s ceremony. The winning destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, and tour operators all offer top-notch experiences, which is why this acknowledgment is so important to the Riviera Nayarit.
For more details of the event, visit http://www.travvyawards.com/.
SOURCE: The Riviera Nayarit press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS