The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 22, 2022
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter.
Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway.
St. Barts
This extraordinary Caribbean destination has a meager crime rate and is among the safest places to vacation with your family year-round.
Perhaps this is one of the reasons why St. Barts is a favorite destination among the international jet set looking to spend a holiday worry-free. This exclusive site features luxury hotels, restaurants, bars, and marinas that welcome the world's largest and most luxurious yachts.
One of visitors' favorite activities is yachting to enjoy extraordinary sunsets at Shell Beach and snorkeling and diving spots like the uninhabited island of Tintamarre. Guests can also enjoy high-quality cuisine at the destination's excellent restaurants and on the small island of Pinel.
Martinique
This Caribbean paradise is one of the safest for visitors; however, tourists should take precautions in an area like Fort-de-France. It's not recommended to take high-priced possessions through this area and always do it by day.
Nonetheless, Martinique is generally a very safe place for visitors, who can relax while enjoying beautiful beaches, fishing villages, mountains, and botanical gardens (such as Balata). What's more, Martinique invites tourists to go on an adventure through its great diversity of landscapes, including hiking routes, especially on the North Coast, where travelers can appreciate the vast nature and extraordinary views of this volcanic island.
It is also highly recommended to visit the south of Martinique, where Anse D'Arlet is located, with extraordinary beaches and a privileged natural environment to enjoy days of intense sun and the Caribbean's crystal clear waters. The villages of this region are interconnected by a coastal road that offers fantastic ocean views of Grande Anse, Anse Noire, Anse Dufour and Anse d'Arlet Bourg.
Anguilla
The U.S. State Department lists this beautiful Caribbean destination as one of the safest for travelers who can leave their belongings at the hotel and stroll around the island without concern.
On top of its beautiful beaches and sites for snorkeling and diving, Anguilla is a gastronomic paradise where visitors can enjoy barbecues and beverages in front of the sea while listening to reggae music in countless gourmet restaurants. Menus include local seafood specialties such as lobster and meat prepared with spices and sauces. The restaurants also offer excellent menus of wines from around the world and refreshing signature cocktails.
Sailing is one of the most popular activities in Anguilla, which is why a series of events are organized with participants from all over the world, such as an annual regatta, as well as sailing races on the famous beaches of Rendezvous Bay, Maunday, Mead Bay and Camino. Little Bay is one of the bests places to go with the family or partner. Keep in mind that it's a small bay ideal for snorkeling where visitors must bring everything they need because there are no tourist services.
U.S. Virgin Islands
This destination has very few crimes, making it one of the Caribbean islands most visited by tourists worldwide, especially from the U.S. (no passport needed). Crime rates are among the lowest in the entire region. However, it is always advisable to leave valuables in the hotel safe and take precautions such as avoiding crowded places and returning to the hotel late at night.
Visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands can look forward to deep-sea sailing, diving, and fishing. There are countless reefs where tourists enjoy fun snorkeling sessions, kayaking, or paddle surfing. Plus, novice and expert certified divers alike will find more than 500 species of fish, 40 types of corals, and hundreds of marine invertebrates here.
Virgin Islands National Park is a must-see, featuring rainforests, boating areas, and dozens of nature trails where visitors can spot a wealth of terrestrial animal species and exotic birds.
