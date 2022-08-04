The United States Remains the Great Engine of Mexico's Tourism Recovery
Destination & Tourism Alberto Lozano August 04, 2022
Undeniably, the United States of America is the most important international market for tourism in Mexico.
It was before the impact of the biggest crisis in the sector in its history, but even more so during the current recovery.
With a ratio of three visitors for each one arriving from the rest of the international markets in June (74.4% of total arrivals by air), this country's share of total visitor arrivals is the highest in the last ten months.
According to the latest report by Grupo Empresarial Estrategia (gemes), in the first half of the year, 68.5% of international visitors to Mexico were from the United States (10.3% higher than the same period in 2019).
The outstanding dynamism with which the arrival of international visitors by air to Mexico has recovered in recent months has allowed the registered level before the pandemic to be exceeded during the first half of this year.
In the first six months of the year, a new record of 10 million international visitors was reached at the neighboring country's airports, representing an increase of 1.8% compared to the first half of 2019, equivalent to 181.2 thousand additional visitors. There is no complete recovery in all priority markets, but significant progress exists.
Although the accumulated pre-pandemic level of arrivals had been reached since May, the boost in June reinforced growth to close the first half of the year with a positive balance.
Last month 1.8 million visitors from abroad arrived in the country, pushing forward a historical maximum in June and a growth of 11.3% compared to the same month of 2019, totalizing four months that exceed pre-pandemic levels.
On the other hand, a slight deceleration is observed in the last month since the growth rate is lower than two previous months, in addition to the fact that arrivals increased by 9.6% between May and June due to the seasonal effect, which is the lowest rate recorded for that period.
From both North and South American countries, the number of visitors remained above the pre-pandemic level in June, at 19.2% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to the same month in 2019; In parallel, the arrival of visitors from European countries presented the most significant drop of -8.1%, compared to the pre-pandemic level in the last seven months.
It is worth it to remember that in the first quarter of 2022, there had been an increase in the arrival of Europeans by air to Mexico. In the first half of the year, North America is the only region with a growth of 6.8%, compared to the same period of 2019, followed by a decrease of -0.5% in Europe.
