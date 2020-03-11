The Western Hemisphere’s Highest Outdoor Sky Deck Opens
Guests were welcomed to view the New York City skyline from the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor sky deck, Edge, as it opened to the public earlier today.
At 1:00 p.m. on March 11, ticketed visitors were treated to 360-degree views from 30 Hudson Yards’ 100th floor. Visitors also experienced the multi-room ‘Journey to Edge’ show, which tells the history of New York City’s newest neighborhood from construction over an active rail yard to sustainability achievements and more. From now until April 4, guests will also have the opportunity to experience the nightly L’Observatoire International show that takes place from sunset to midnight.
The outdoor area of Edge extends 80 feet from 30 Hudson Yards and features a glass floor and angled glass walls to give guests the ultimate view of the city. Visitors can enjoy cocktails and champagne from the 100th floor’s bar or go on up to the 101st floor to eat at Peak, the building’s elegant restaurant, bar, and event space operated by hospitality group RHC.
Hudson Yards also announced a program offering New York City public school groups free visits to Edge and Vessel every Tuesday. Fifth-grade students from elementary school P.S. 33 in Chelsea were the first guests to get a sneak peek at the Edge experience. NYC Public School bookings can be made online at edgenyc.com/group-bookings.
“The overwhelming public response to Hudson Yards over the past year – making us part of everything from their morning coffee run to a place to celebrate special occasions – has been incredibly humbling. With the opening Edge, one of the final pieces of the first phase of Hudson Yards, it was important to us to extend an invitation not only to the world to experience our great city from new heights, but also to New Yorkers who have made us part of the City’s cultural fabric. We are proud to ensure Edge is accessible to New York Public School students which we hope will inspire the next generation of New Yorkers to fall even more in love with this great city,” said Stephen Ross, Chairman of Related Companies.
Edge is now open seven days a week year-round from 8:00 AM to midnight. Tickets to Edge are available now at http://www.edgenyc.com/
