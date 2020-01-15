Last updated: 04:18 PM ET, Wed January 15 2020

The World's Best Value Tourist Attractions for 2020

Patrick Clarke January 15, 2020

PHOTO: View of the Peterhof Grand Palace in Russia. (photo via Leonid Andronov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Peterhof Grand Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia is the world's top attraction in 2020 based on value, according to new research from Club Med.

The study analyzed 66 of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions, comparing their admission fees to social media sentiment and scoring each out of 10. With an entry fee of under $10 and a perfect online sentiment score of 100 percent, the Peterhof Palace earns an impressive 9.6.

Utah's Great Salt Lake; the Giza pyramid complex in Cairo, Egypt; Colorado's Rocky Mountains National Park and the Colosseum in Rome round out the top five, each scoring 9.2 or better.

Meanwhile, the study found Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark to be the best value theme park in the world for 2020. The amusement park earned a strong 95.54 percent online sentiment score and was also propelled to the top of the rankings by its wallet-friendly entry fee of just $20.

Tivoli Gardens was followed by Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Arizona; Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands; Italy's Leolandia and Fun Spot America Kissimmee in Florida.

The Swing Carousel at Tivoli Gardens
PHOTO: The Swing Carousel at Tivoli Gardens (photo via Flickr/Stig Nygaard)

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Florida's Walt Disney World and The Empire State Building in New York City were among those attractions that were weighed down by their hefty admission fees. For example, Club Med found that a trip to the top of the Burj Khalifa is 34 times more expensive than experiencing the Great Salt Lake—the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere.

Four other U.S.-based attractions made the list of the top 20 tourist attractions for 2020 based on value, including the Hoover Dam and Grand Canyon in Arizona, Utah's Zion National Park and Yosemite National Park in California.

Last year, the travel website Globehunters revealed the world's 10 most-searched attractions based on Google data, with the Grand Canyon making the cut.

