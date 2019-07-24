The World's Best Veggie and Vegan Hotspots
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor July 24, 2019
Veganism is on the rise around the world.
But even though that’s the case, there are certain cities around the globe that are clearly leading the trend and are far more accommodating to plant-based eaters.
The researchers at Globehunters studied 70 of the most visited cities around the world to find out which are the absolute best for vegans and vegetarians. The study encompassed a variety of factors ranging from the number of vegan restaurants to the average cost of eating out, to animal protection rankings and their environmental performance.
Based on all of those considerations here are the cities that made it into the top 10:
— London, UK
— Berlin, Germany
— Melbourne, Australia
— Sydney, Australia
— Vienna, Austria
— Paris, France
— Auckland, New Zealand
— New York City, USA
— Barcelona, Spain
— Madrid, Spain
While London, Berlin and Melbourne may be global trailblazers in the vegan movement, notable for American readers, New York City comes in eighth place overall. The Big Apple also had the second most vegan and veggie restaurants (1,631) and the second most vegan specific restaurants (131).
Los Angeles is the second highest-ranked U.S. city, with 97 vegan specific restaurants. Additional top-ranked U.S. cities include Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Francisco, California and Miami, Florida.
For more information on London, Berlin, Germany, England, Madrid
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS