The World's Best Veggie and Vegan Hotspots

Spotlight on London
Veganism is on the rise around the world.

But even though that’s the case, there are certain cities around the globe that are clearly leading the trend and are far more accommodating to plant-based eaters.

The researchers at Globehunters studied 70 of the most visited cities around the world to find out which are the absolute best for vegans and vegetarians. The study encompassed a variety of factors ranging from the number of vegan restaurants to the average cost of eating out, to animal protection rankings and their environmental performance.

Based on all of those considerations here are the cities that made it into the top 10:

— London, UK

— Berlin, Germany

— Melbourne, Australia

— Sydney, Australia

— Vienna, Austria

— Paris, France

— Auckland, New Zealand

— New York City, USA

— Barcelona, Spain

— Madrid, Spain

Aerial view of Berlin skyline with famous TV tower and Spree river in beautiful evening light at sunset, Germany. (photo via bluejayphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
While London, Berlin and Melbourne may be global trailblazers in the vegan movement, notable for American readers, New York City comes in eighth place overall. The Big Apple also had the second most vegan and veggie restaurants (1,631) and the second most vegan specific restaurants (131).

Los Angeles is the second highest-ranked U.S. city, with 97 vegan specific restaurants. Additional top-ranked U.S. cities include Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Francisco, California and Miami, Florida.

Mia Taylor
