These Are the Best Destinations in the World for a Camping Holiday
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen January 17, 2020
Camping is an age-old activity that everyone should experience at least once in their lives. To be cut off from the comforts and conveniences of civilization and live off the land can be a refreshing and rewarding experience.
However, it takes a lot of planning to create a safe but memorable camping trip. To help the public plan their camping ventures for 2020, the Worldwide Camping Index was created.
The world’s best destinations for camping have been decided based on key factors one considers when planning a camping trip, including:
- Dangerous wildlife
- Forest area
- Scenery
- Natural resources
- Pollution
- Risk of natural disaster
- Rainfall
According to the Worldwide Camping Index, Canada holds the honor of the best camping destination with its pristine scenery, large amount of national parks, low pollution, low risks of natural disasters and a high potential for stargazing.
Following in the top ten are Finland, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Norway, Argentina and Russia.
The index has also made a list for each factor for travelers who may prioritize one element over another. The following countries are the top countries for each individual factor:
- Wildlife biodiversity: Brazil
- Dangerous wildlife: Mexico
- Stargazing: Mongolia
- National parks: Australia
- Forest area: Finland
- Scenery: Costa Rica
- Natural resources: Mexico
- Pollution: Finland
- Risk of natural disaster: Sweden
- Rainfall: Oman
