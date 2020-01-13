This California Central Coast City Will Pay Travelers Cash to Visit
January 13, 2020
The California Central Coast community of San Luis Obispo has plenty to attract visitors, and now the city is offering to cover some qualifying overnight visitors' expenses in a new winter travel promotion.
Visitors need simply book a qualifying San Luis Obispo hotel for two consecutive nights for travel between January 1 and March 31, 2020, e-mail the city to find out if they're one of the first 750 reservations to claim the incentive and stop by the Visitor's Center on Monterey St. upon arrival to receive their money.
The booking confirmation must be for two nights at the same property and must be e-mailed to info@visitslo.com for pre-qualification prior to arrival (incentives cannot be claimed the same day). Visitors can redeem the offer up to three times during the promotion period, as long as they're still one of the first 750 to apply. Some exclusions and blackout dates (January 18-19 and February 15-16) apply.
Although it's hardly new for a city tourism board or destination marketing organization to offer traveler incentives, they're most often in the form of gift cards, coupon discounts, or other non-cash incentives for a variety of reasons. Most prominently, cash spending is virtually impossible to track, and there's no guarantee the cash will be spent locally (although it's worth noting the outlay for lodging is already more than $100 to qualify for the promotion).
The qualifying San Luis Obispo properties suit a wide range of preferences and budgets, from intimate local inns to motels to well-known international hospitality brands. Once settled into their lodgings, travelers have no shortage of ways to spend their cash bonus, from wine bars to local boutiques or California cuisine.
San Luis Obispo is centrally located near the Central Coast's most sought-after attractions, from the quaint beachside communities of Pismo Beach and Avila Beach to Hearst Castle in nearby San Simeon. Visitors can taste wine in the famed Paso Robles wine country or visit the historic 1772 Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa right in the downtown area.
