Tianguis Turistico Mexico Event Moved to New Dates
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 03, 2021
The dates for the 45th Tianguis Turistico Mexico in Merida have been moved from Nov. 21 to 24 to Nov. 16 to 19, 2021, said Miguel Torruco Marques, Mexico secretary of tourism, and Mauricio Vila Dosal, Yucatan governor.
“After analyzing the requests of wholesale agencies, hosted buyers and international buyers, especially from the United States, and in order to have the best edition of Tianguis Turistico Mexico, the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Yucatan have decided to have the event a few days earlier than previously announced, which is the most important in terms of tourism in Latin America,” Torruco and Vila said in a statement.
“The state of Yucatan will be ready to show itself as the great destination that it is, but also as that place where so many things have originated,” said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, tourism minister for the state of Yucatan.
“This time, Yucatan will be the origin of a new era for tourism, the stage where our industry is reborn.”
The event will implement health and safety protocols from the World Organization of the Health and Mexico’s Ministry of Health.
Attendees will be required to take antigen tests. Those with positive results will be unable to attend the conference.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS