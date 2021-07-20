TIME Reveals World's 100 Greatest Places of 2021
Patrick Clarke July 20, 2021
News magazine and website TIME has released its third annual list of the World's 100 Greatest Places, revealing the most unique destinations travelers can visit in 2021.
The list, which was developed by TIME's international network of correspondents and contributors who nominated places, including entire countries, regions, cities and even small towns offering new and exciting experiences, includes selections from all seven continents, including Antarctica and Australia (Sydney and the Gold Coast).
2021's list even features 21 U.S. destinations, including Big Sky, Montana; Denver; Houston; Hudson Valley, New York; Indianapolis; the Island of Hawaii; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Memphis; California's Napa Valley; New Orleans; West Virginia's New River Gorge National Park and Preserve; New York City; Orlando; Philadelphia; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Seattle; St. Louis and Talkeetna, Alaska.
Elsewhere in North America, Canadian destinations featured in 2021 include the country's cabin capital in Jasper, Alberta and Winnipeg, Manitoba while Mexican entries include both La Paz and Puerto Escondido in the Mexican Pacific.
Europe is well-represented on the list as well, accounting for more than one-quarter (28) of the 100 top destinations of this year. European selections include Arouca and Coimbra, Portugal; Athens; Bath, England; Berlin; Bodrum, Turkey; Caceres, Spain; Cannes, France; Edinburgh; the Faroe Islands; Gothenburg, Sweden; London's Design District; Helsinki; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Loire Valley, France; Madrid; Nuuk, Greenland; Odense, Denmark; Oslo; Paris; Reykjavik, Iceland; Santiago de Compostela, Spain; Sicily, Tuscany and Venice, Italy; the Southern Carpathian Mountains in Romania; Tallinn, Estonia and Zurich.
In Asia, TIME recommends travelers explore Bangkok; Beijing; Malaysia's Desaru Coast; Dubai; Gyeongju, South Korea; Hanoi; Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, Vietnam; Hokkaido, Japan; Jaipur and North Goa, India; Thailand's Khao Yai National Park; Lake Khovsgol, Mongolia; the Maldives; Lijiang, China; Israel's Negev Desert; Osaka, Japan; Siargao, Philippines; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Singapore; Taipei; Tokyo and Wadi Dana, Jordan.
The top African destinations in 2021 are Accra, Ghana; Benguerra Island and Chimanimani National Park in Mozambique; Cairo; KwaZulu-Natal and Kruger National Park in South Africa; Rwanda's Lake Kivu; Marrakech, Morocco; Okavango Delta, Botswana and Sao Vicente, Cape Verde. Jose Ignacio, Uruguay; Mendoza, Argentina; Chile's Patagonia National Park; Quito, Ecuador and Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flats are among the South American favorites this year.
Meanwhile, Caribbean standouts include Grenada and Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. The remaining destinations include Belize; Costa Rica; Christchurch and Northland, New Zealand.
