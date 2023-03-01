Top Takeaways From TripAdvisor's Top 25 Beaches in the World 2023 List
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 01, 2023
TripAdvisor has released its annual list of the top 25 beaches in the world as part of its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for 2023.
These coveted coastlines, many of which are already renowned, have been heavily praised by visitors of late and have thus been singled out.
Brazil's Baia do Sancho or Sancho Beach, located on the volcanic archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, has been named the world's best beach. "A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. "The majestic bluffs will take your breath away."
Aruba's splendid Eagle Beach ranks second, followed by Cable Beach in Broome, Australia. Iceland's otherwordly black sand Reynisfjara Beach ranks fourth while the tourist-friendly Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos rounds out the top five.
The Beaches are Different Down Under
In addition to the aforementioned Cable Beach, Sydney's magnificent and surfer-friendly Manly Beach makes the list at number 13. "A long, wide, sandy beach that sits right on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. There are walking and cycle paths, some green lawn areas, as well as the sandy beach," a TripAdvisor reviewer noted.
The US is Well Represented
Several U.S. beaches rank inside the top 25 this year. Hawaii's iconic Ka'anapali Beach on the West Shore of Maui checks in at number 10 on TripAdvisor's list. Boasting as many as three miles of white sand and crystal clear water, the beach is no stranger to accolades, having been named the best in America in the past.
Back on the mainland U.S., Florida's pristine Siesta Key beach ranks as the world's 11th best. Meanwhile, Jekyll Island, Georgia's unique Driftwood Beach finished 12th. While technically located in the Caribbean, Magens Bay Beach on the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands was slotted 24th. "Beautiful Beach! Gorgeous colors! Great snorkeling right off the beach," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Bring flippers if you want to get out a bit further to see some turtles."
Greece Leads the Way for Europe
Europe is well-represented in this year's top 25 but Greece is a clear winner, with two beaches making the cut. The country's gorgeous Falassarna Beach ranks 21st and is joined on the list by the breathtaking Balos Lagoon in Kissamos, which ranks 25th.
Click here to view the complete list of this year's best beaches, according to TripAdvisor.
