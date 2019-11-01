Total Visitor Arrivals in Hawaii Increased Through First Three Quarters of 2019
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 01, 2019
New data from tourism officials in Hawaii suggests total visitor arrivals increased 5.5 percent through the first three quarters of the year, while total spending by those travelers stayed relatively similar.
According to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the total number of visitor arrivals reached 7,858,876 in the first three quarters thanks in part to the growth in arrivals from air service (5.4 percent) and cruise ships (23.6 percent).
The average number of visitors per day increased to 251,210, a 2.9 percent jump from last year.
As for spending, it was more stagnant with a slight drop of 0.1 percent when compared to the same period of 2018, totaling $13.35 billion. On the positive side, spending from travelers arriving from the U.S. West climbed 5.3 percent and increased by 2.5 percent from U.S. East arrivals.
International arrivals dropped 13.6 percent compared to a year ago.
Among the four larger islands, Oahu and Maui recorded increases in visitor spending and visitor arrivals, but daily spending was down. The island of Hawaii reported declines in visitor spending and daily spending, while Kauai saw decreases in visitor spending, daily spending and visitor arrivals.
In addition, the money raised by the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped fund several community events, including the Honolulu Festival, Pan-Pacific Festival, Korean Festival, Okinawan Festival, Prince Lot Hula Festival, Merrie Monarch Festival, Maui Film Festival and Koloa Plantation Days.
