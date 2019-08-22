Tourism Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Reach $7.3 Billion
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor August 22, 2019
Global tourism and leisure industry merger and acquisition deals in July totaled $7.39 billion with the United States leading the pack in terms of activity.
The new figure of $7.39 billion marks a decrease of 66.7 percent over the previous month and a rise of 38.6 percent compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.33 billion, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company, which just released the new information.
When comparing deals in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top-ranking position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.17 billion. At the country level, meanwhile, Greece topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.89 billion.
In terms of volumes, on the other hand, North America emerged as the top region for tourism and leisure industry merger and acquisition deals globally, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The top country when it comes to merger and acquisition activity in July 2019 was the United States with 30 deals, followed by the UK with 11 and Japan with four.
Tourism and Leisure Industry M&A Deals in July 2019: Top Deals
The new data also reveals that the top five tourism and leisure industry merger and acquisition deals accounted for 77.7 percent of the overall value during July 2019. The combined value of the top five deals is $5.74 billion. The overall value for the month was $7.39 billion.
The top five deals of July tracked by GlobalData were:
—SAZKA Group’s $2.83 billion acquisition of Greek Organization of Football Prognostics
—The $2 billion acquisition of Oravel Stays by RA Hospitality Holdings
—Vail Resorts’ $463.6 million acquisition of Peak Resorts
—The $230 million asset transaction with Eldorado Resorts by Twin River Worldwide Holdings
—VCM’s asset transaction with American Hotel Income Properties REIT for $215.5 million
