Tourism Ireland Partners With Notre Dame

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 16, 2021

Sunset over the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.
Sunset over the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way. (photo via upthebanner / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Ireland has fittingly been named the official international destination of Notre Dame Athletics.

On Wednesday, Tourism Ireland announced that it has entered into a partnership with Notre Dame Global Partnerships launching before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team takes the field against Purdue on Saturday, September 18.

To celebrate the new partnership, Tourism Ireland and Notre Dame have launched a sweepstakes giving away a free trip to Ireland for two. The grand prize includes a pair of roundtrip economy airline tickets from the lucky winner's nearest Ireland gateway within the U.S., six nights' accommodation including a night in a castle and seven-day car rental. To register, visit und.com/thebestofireland.

The campaign will run through April 2022, with Tourism Ireland bringing the "Best of Ireland" to fans through not only game day promotions but a variety of digital and in-person platforms as well as radio and print media.

Highlights will include video storytelling and photography from Notre Dame alumni and former sports stars on-location in Ireland. These ambassadors are scheduled to travel to Ireland this coming spring. The partnership will see them share special moments from their journey and their time at Notre Dame across Tourism Ireland and Notre Dame Athletics social media channels.

"Ireland has always been a destination vacation for Notre Dame fans around the world due to its culture and incredible history," University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "Our new partnership with Tourism Ireland fits perfectly within the fabric of Notre Dame and our deep Irish heritage."

"Tourism Ireland is excited to join forces with Notre Dame Athletics to launch this new brand partnership," added Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President, Tourism Ireland U.S. and Canada. "An initiative such as this allows us to further strengthen the long-established links between Notre Dame and the island of Ireland and to encourage fans and alumni alike to keep Ireland front of mind. We look forward to being part of the special Ireland promotion at Notre Dame Stadium on September 18 and hope that by showcasing the best of Ireland’s unique experiences throughout this integrated campaign that any Notre Dame fans and alumni will start planning a vacation to Ireland in the near future."

Patrick Clarke
