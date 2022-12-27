Tourism Western Australia Launches New Global Tourism Brand in NYC
In celebration of their new global tourism brand, Tourism Western Australia is offering New Yorkers a dreamlike portal into some of Western Australia's most iconic destinations.
From now through January 1, 2023, the campaign is featuring four high impact 3D advertising placements in the city and a one-day activation with award-winning Aussie coffee brand, Bluestone Lane.
The “Walking on a Dream” concept was developed in close consultation with WA’s Aboriginal tourism sector and Aboriginal elders across the community. Empire of the Sun, led by WA-raised frontman Luke Steel and musical partner Nick Littlemore, includes their exclusive re-imagined hit single “Walking on a Dream.”
The campaign also features two WA-born Aboriginal performers, Rika Hamaguchi and Ian Wilkes.
This week, locals and holiday visitors to the Big Apple can immerse themselves in Western Australia's destinations through wildlife encounters at five locations including a 3D whale shark swimming across W. 47th Street and a 2D animation of the Margaret River “floating grapes” at the 42nd Street subway station.
Visitors can also stop by Bluestone Lane’s Times Square location on Tuesday, December 27 for a complimentary flat white. In addition, five new itineraries are available for booking at WesternAustralia.com showcasing the Earth’s last true wilderness areas, natural wonders, marine life encounters and the other-worldly outback.
“The United States is an important visitor market for Western Australia and these Times Square placements elevate Western Australia as a world-class destination in a crowded travel marketplace,” said Tourism Western Australia Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull, in a statement.
The New York City launch is part of WA’s $15 million intrastate, interstate, and international campaign running across TV, press, radio, digital, and social platforms.
