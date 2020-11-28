Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Sat November 28 2020

Tourist Apologizes, Returns Ruins Stolen From Roman Site

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 28, 2020

Roman ruins in Rome, Italy (photo via sborisov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Roman ruins in Rome, Italy. (photo via sborisov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A tourist who was overcome with guilt returned a piece of marble she stole from Roman ruins in Italy, saying in a note that she was sorry for “being such an American ***hole.”

According to the New York Post, The Nation Roman Museum received a bulky package this week from Atlanta, Georgia. Inside it was the note and the marble, which she had written on with black marker: “To Sam, love Jess, Rome 2017.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Flamingos standing close to the sea on a beach in Aruba.

Airport Officials Discover Illegal Flamingos in Mexico

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Pilots Under Investigation For Allegedly Altering Flight Path...

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

Muslim Activist Removed From Flight Says Airline Singled Her Out

American Airline plane

Airline Passenger Arrested Due to Erratic Behavior, Alarming...

Assuming ‘Jess’ was a woman and ‘Sam’ was a man, museum director Stephane Verger told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, “In 2017 she must have come to Rome, and took this fragment of marble in order to gift it to her boyfriend. It made an impact on me precisely because she is young — she understood that she had made a mistake.”

In her apology, ‘Jess’ wrote “I feel terrible for not only stealing this item from its rightful place but placing writing on it. It was a big mistake on my part and only now, as an adult, do I realize just how thoughtless and despicable it was.”

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Tourist couple at Waimea Canyon State Park, Kauai, Hawaii

Kauai Drops Out of Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program

gallery icon Countries Americans Can Travel to Without COVID-19 Testing or Quarantine

gallery icon Every State's Best Winter Travel Destination

Meet Me in San Miguel de Allende

gallery icon Top Trending Domestic Destinations for Christmas 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS