Tourist Apologizes, Returns Ruins Stolen From Roman Site
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 28, 2020
A tourist who was overcome with guilt returned a piece of marble she stole from Roman ruins in Italy, saying in a note that she was sorry for “being such an American ***hole.”
According to the New York Post, The Nation Roman Museum received a bulky package this week from Atlanta, Georgia. Inside it was the note and the marble, which she had written on with black marker: “To Sam, love Jess, Rome 2017.”
Assuming ‘Jess’ was a woman and ‘Sam’ was a man, museum director Stephane Verger told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, “In 2017 she must have come to Rome, and took this fragment of marble in order to gift it to her boyfriend. It made an impact on me precisely because she is young — she understood that she had made a mistake.”
In her apology, ‘Jess’ wrote “I feel terrible for not only stealing this item from its rightful place but placing writing on it. It was a big mistake on my part and only now, as an adult, do I realize just how thoughtless and despicable it was.”
